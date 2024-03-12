Celine Dion makes surprise appearance at hockey game amid health battle

Celine Dion recently made a heartwarming and rare appearance at an Edmonton Oilers hockey game in Las Vegas, showcasing her enduring spirit amidst her battle with stiff person syndrome.

This visit marked one of Celine's few public outings since her diagnosis, offering fans a glimpse of her resilience and infectious humor.

Following her surprise return to the public eye at the Grammys in February, the 55-year-old icon's presence at the hockey game became a memorable highlight.

The Edmonton Oilers shared captivating footage on their official Instagram, revealing Celine's delightful interaction with the team.

Celine Dion makes rare appearance amid health battle

Known for her vivacious personality, she brought laughter to the locker room with her playful imitation of hockey players, enchanting everyone with her light-hearted mimicry of their on-ice stance.

"Exciting to me — those big guys, like, just on flat shoes. I cannot imagine on skates with all the equipment going like," Celine humorously commented as she demonstrated a squatting position, pretending to wield a hockey stick.

Her antics especially amused left winger Zach Hyman, who couldn't help but laugh alongside the music star.

Clad in a cream-colored, cashmere sweater dress, her style remained impeccable, with her platinum blonde hair elegantly tied in a bun, complemented by large hoop earrings.

Her natural beauty shone through, with a minimal makeup look as she mingled with the NHL players.

Her witty exchange with the team, "I've got three boys. What do you think: I'm going to see Beauty and the Beast every night?" showcased her humorous take on motherhood and her love for hockey, highlighting her personal connection to the sport and her Canadian roots.

The Oilers also teased an upcoming episode of their series The Drop,"featuring Celine, indicating her visit left a lasting impression.

"I think she's a big personality. I think she kind of commanded the room," one teammate reflected, acknowledging her charismatic presence.

Celine's diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that attacks the body's nerve cells, was shared with the public in December 2022. By December 2023, her sister revealed the progression of the incurable syndrome, noting Celine "no longer has control over muscles."

