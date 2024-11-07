Chris Evans looks so different with long hair and shaggy beard in latest outing

Chris Evans turned heads in London this week with a surprising new look. The Captain America actor, 43, stepped out at Potters Fields Park to promote his latest action film, Red One, sporting a dark, shaggy beard and silver-rimmed glasses.

Swapping his signature clean-cut style for something more rugged, Chris paired his new facial hair with longer, slicked-back hair, a black tee, fitted jeans, a denim jacket, and brown suede boots. Fans were quick to notice the transformation, which complemented his more laid-back style.

Chris attended the London event with co-stars Lucy Liu, Dwayne Johnson, and J.K. Simmons, but the actor’s fresh look certainly stole the spotlight.

But it’s not just his career making headlines. Chris recently tied the knot with Warrior Nun actress Alba Baptista, and he’s been giving fans a glimpse into his life as a newlywed. During a panel appearance at the Javits Center, Chris confirmed the happy news: “I got married! It was really, really great,” he said, beaming.

Chris, 42, revealed that he and Alba celebrated with two weddings—one on the East Coast in his home state of Massachusetts and another in Portugal, where Alba’s family is based. "They were wonderful and beautiful,” he shared about the ceremonies, though he also joked about the stress of wedding planning, saying, “It’s a lot! For those [of] you who are married, it takes a lot out of you.”

© Getty Chris Evans had fans doing a double take with his latest appearance

Their wedding in Massachusetts was a star-studded affair, bringing together Chris’s friends and former co-stars from the Marvel universe, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner. The gathering was reportedly filled with heartfelt moments as the Marvel family came together to celebrate their friend.

Since saying “I do,” Chris and Alba have been enjoying life as newlyweds. “Now that we’re through that, we’ve just been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn—my favorite season,” he said. “It’s like, the best time of year right now. Now we’re just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting.”

© Getty Chris' sports a more rugged look

Chris and Alba’s love story first started quietly in 2021, with the couple keeping their romance low-key before they went public at the end of 2022. By then, Chris had shared glimpses of Alba on social media, including her appearances in his year-end highlight reel.

At 26, Alba has already garnered acclaim for her roles in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and Warrior Nun, and she’s also known for her humanitarian work, including volunteering at a Cambodian orphanage.

© Getty Alba Baptista and Chris Evans

While Chris is thrilled about marriage, he has long been open about his desire to settle down and start a family. Before meeting Alba, he shared his hopes of finding a lasting partner, telling Shondaland that he was “laser-focused” on finding someone to share his life with.

“Even in this industry, with all the pockets of doubt and hesitation, the idea of finding someone you want to spend your life with—that’s what really matters,” he said at the time. In a People interview, he added, “The relationships, the families we create, and the love we share—those things are the most important.”