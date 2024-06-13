Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Chris Evans' hunkiest photos & most unbelievable throwbacks as he celebrates first birthday as a married man
The Captain America actor, now 43, married wife Alba Baptista in September

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Congratulations are in order for Chris Evans, who is celebrating his 43rd birthday this June 13, his first ever birthday as a married man.

It has been a big year for the Captain America actor, who tied the knot with fellow actress Alba Baptista last September during an intimate Cape Cod ceremony in front of some of his Marvel co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr.,Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson.

He made a rare comment about his wedding during an appearance last year at New York's Comic-Con, revealing that they actually held two wedding ceremonies, the one in Cape Cod, and another in Portugal, where Alba, 26, is from.

Happy Birthday Chris Evans!

"It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies," he said at the time, adding: "They were wonderful and beautiful. It's a lot, planning a wedding. For those [of] you who are married, it takes a lot out of you."

"Now that we're through that, we've just kinda been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It's the best time of year right now. Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting."

The newlyweds later made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in March of this year. They subtly coordinated, with Chris making a fashion statement – and matching the red carpet – donning a sharp red suit by Santoni layered over a classic white button down and black tie.

Alba Baptista and Chris Evans at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty
Alba and Chris in March of this year

Meanwhile Alba, 26, looked as chic as he looked dapper, donning a columnal white dress with a black bust section. She had her hair styled in a romantic updo, accessorized with a blindingly bright diamond necklace and ring, plus, in a sweet matching moment with her hubby, she had her nails painted red, discreetly coordinating with the Marvel star's suit.

In honor of Chris' birthday, take a trip down memory lane and revisit his early career moments, hunkiest photos as he transformed himself into a superhero, plus the rare but sweet photos he has shared with Alba.

1/9

Chris Evans arriving at the My VH-1 Music Awards 2001 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles© Getty

Y2K Beginnings

Chris at the My VH-1 Music Awards in 2001.

2/9

Chris Evans is pranked in a scene from the film 'Not Another Teen Movie', 2001© Getty

Not Another Teen Movie!

As Jake Wyler in the teen movie spoof.

3/9

Chris Evans during "Fantastic Four" New York City Premiere - Arrivals at Liberty Island in New York City, 2005© Getty

Hero Origins

Before he was Captain America, he was Human Torch in 2005's Fantastic Four.

4/9

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson during Scarlett Johansson on Location for The Nanny Diaries - April 26, 2006 at Columbia University in New York City, New York© Getty

Before Marvel

Prior to them being co-stars on the Avengers movies, Chris and Scarlett starred together in The Nanny Diaries

5/9

Chris Evans arrives at LACMA's Art And Film Gala Honoring Clint Eastwood And John Baldessari at LACMA on November 5, 2011 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Hunk Status

At LACMA's Art And Film Gala in 2011.

6/9

Chris Evans films a scene from "Captain America: The First Avenger" movie set in Times Square on April 23, 2011 in New York City© Getty

Hello Mr. America!

Filming the first Captain America movie, Captain America: The First Avenger, in 2011

7/9

Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner pose backstage at The 2015 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Avengers Assemble

With his Marvel co-stars in 2015.

8/9

Chris Evans poses in the press room during the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California© Getty

Certified Hollywood Star

At the 87th Annual Academy Awards, 2015.

9/9

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista pose for a selfie in front of a waterfall© Instagram

Bachelor No More

Chris and Alba started dating in 2021.

