Chris Evans' hunkiest photos & most unbelievable throwbacks as he celebrates first birthday as a married man

Congratulations are in order for Chris Evans, who is celebrating his 43rd birthday this June 13, his first ever birthday as a married man.

It has been a big year for the Captain America actor, who tied the knot with fellow actress Alba Baptista last September during an intimate Cape Cod ceremony in front of some of his Marvel co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr.,Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson.

He made a rare comment about his wedding during an appearance last year at New York's Comic-Con, revealing that they actually held two wedding ceremonies, the one in Cape Cod, and another in Portugal, where Alba, 26, is from.

Happy Birthday Chris Evans!

"It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies," he said at the time, adding: "They were wonderful and beautiful. It's a lot, planning a wedding. For those [of] you who are married, it takes a lot out of you."

"Now that we're through that, we've just kinda been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It's the best time of year right now. Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting."

The newlyweds later made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in March of this year. They subtly coordinated, with Chris making a fashion statement – and matching the red carpet – donning a sharp red suit by Santoni layered over a classic white button down and black tie.

© Getty Alba and Chris in March of this year

Meanwhile Alba, 26, looked as chic as he looked dapper, donning a columnal white dress with a black bust section. She had her hair styled in a romantic updo, accessorized with a blindingly bright diamond necklace and ring, plus, in a sweet matching moment with her hubby, she had her nails painted red, discreetly coordinating with the Marvel star's suit.

In honor of Chris' birthday, take a trip down memory lane and revisit his early career moments, hunkiest photos as he transformed himself into a superhero, plus the rare but sweet photos he has shared with Alba.

1/ 9 © Getty Y2K Beginnings Chris at the My VH-1 Music Awards in 2001.

2/ 9 © Getty Not Another Teen Movie! As Jake Wyler in the teen movie spoof.

3/ 9 © Getty Hero Origins Before he was Captain America, he was Human Torch in 2005's Fantastic Four.

4/ 9 © Getty Before Marvel Prior to them being co-stars on the Avengers movies, Chris and Scarlett starred together in The Nanny Diaries

5/ 9 © Getty Hunk Status At LACMA's Art And Film Gala in 2011.

6/ 9 © Getty Hello Mr. America! Filming the first Captain America movie, Captain America: The First Avenger, in 2011

7/ 9 © Getty Avengers Assemble With his Marvel co-stars in 2015.

8/ 9 © Getty Certified Hollywood Star At the 87th Annual Academy Awards, 2015.