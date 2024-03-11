Chris Evans' wife Alba Baptista's subtle matching moment with husband for red carpet debut that you probably missed

Chris Evans and his wife Alba Baptista are ready to share more of their love with the world, and the red carpet!

Six months after unexpectedly tying the knot with an intimate Cape Cod wedding – which they kept largely private and photos of which have yet to be shared – the couple has made their red carpet debut.

The newly-minted spouses made Hollywood's biggest night of the year, more specifically its most famous after party, the site of their first joint red carpet appearance, as they stepped out together for the annual Vanity Fair post-Oscars celebration.

For their momentous, star-studded night out, Chris, 42, made a fashion statement – and matched with the red carpet – donning a sharp red suit by Santoni layered over a classic white button down and black tie.

Meanwhile, his wife Alba, 26, looked as chic as he looked dapper, donning a columnal white dress with a black bust section.

She had her hair styled in a romantic updo, accessorized with a blindingly bright diamond necklace and ring, plus, in a sweet matching moment with her hubby, she had her nails painted red, subtly coordinating with the Captain America actor's suit.

© Getty Alba and Chris made their red carpet debut six months after their wedding

The Vanity Fair after party, which celebrated its milestone 30th anniversary and was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, also saw attendance by fellow stars such as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, now two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone, Lindsay Lohan, Greta Lee, Emily Blunt, Paris Hilton, Sydney Sweeney, and many, many more.

Chris and Alba first sparked romance rumors early in 2021 when they followed each other on Instagram, but it wasn't until late 2022 that they were spotted for the first time together walking hand in hand around New York City. They went public with their relationship shortly after in January of 2023, after Chris shared a round-up of 2022 photos that included PDA-filled snaps with the Portugal-born actress.

© Getty The pair tied the knot in September of 2023

Their wedding was attended by Chris' former Marvel co-stars Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr., and the latter two were also in attendance at the VF after-party.

He made a rare comment about his wedding during an appearance last year at New York's Comic-Con, revealing that they actually held two wedding ceremonies, one in the East Coast, and another in Portugal.

© Instagram They've kept their romance largely out of the public eye

"It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies," he said at the time, adding: "They were wonderful and beautiful. It's a lot, planning a wedding. For those [of] you who are married, it takes a lot out of you."

"Now that we're through that, we've just kinda been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It's the best time of year right now. Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting."

