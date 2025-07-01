Mary-Kate Olsen looks very different in rare outing in the Hamptons

Mary-Kate Olsen is known for the clean-cut silhouettes epitomized by her brand, The Row. However, over the weekend, the designer deviated from her signature sleek style with a surprising ensemble.

The 39-year-old stepped out in a casual look that featured an oversized white T-shirt embossed with the word "L.A" in bold colors. The graphic tee was teamed with a pair of black sweatpants and flip-flops for an effortless ensemble. Mary-Kate kept a low profile with a pair of black sunglasses and a white baseball cap as she enjoyed a stroll in the Hamptons.

© Matt Agudo/INSTARimages.com Mary-Kate Olsen sported a casual ensemble in the Hamptons

Mary's kept her complexion natural and radiant with minimal makeup while her glossy locks were styled into soft waves. The fashion mogul accessorized with a canvas tote bag and carried a brown paper sack in her arms.

The Olsen twins launched their fashion label The Row back in 2006. "I think we’re very much perfectionists and hard workers and we’ve always been hard workers," Mary-Kate told i-D Magazine in 2021.

© Getty Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen

"So, I am happy that people look at it as a perfect product, or products that feel complete, or whole. I think the reason that we do fashion is to constantly try to fix our imperfections, and you always have next season to do that. It’s also our job to find every imperfection in there to make sure that we’re constantly pushing ourselves and training our eyes and making sure everyone is served. Just evolving and learning."

"I think in the beginning it was really a project for us. So yes, it started with the T-shirt and then six other pieces fell out of that: tank tops, cardigans, leggings… But it was really about perfecting the fit and perfecting the fabric and it really was kind of just a passion project," added Ashley.

© Getty The twins launched The Row in 2006

The logo-less label is famed for its form-fitting designs that effortlessly contour the bodies of style icons like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. "We really didn’t want to be in front of it," shared Ashley.

"We didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us, in a way. I mean, it was one of those things where it was really about the product, to the point where we’re like, 'Who could we get to kind of front this so we don’t have to?' I think, to this day, you’ll see we really put the product first."

© Getty Images Kendall Jenner at The Row show in Paris

The brand takes its name from London’s Savile Row, the famed street of bespoke tailors. Known for its minimalist aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and neutral palette, The Row has become a favorite among the quiet luxury crowd.

"At the time, there was really no other brand that was going after the core, wearable part of a wardrobe which was mainly filled with designer clothes", Ashley explained in an interview with Net-A-Porter in 2011.