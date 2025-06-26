These famous child stars used to babysit Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

The list of famous twins is quite short. And the list of those who babysat other famous twins is even shorter. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 39, have been in Hollywood for their entire lives.

The twins began their roles as Michelle Tanner on Full House in 1987 when they were just six months old. They grew up on set and were taken care of by their TV family. But the twins weren't only watched by their fellow Tanners.

Tia and Tamera Mowry, 46, starred on the ABC show Sister, Sister. Before they played TV twins, they babysat Mary-Kate and Ashley.

© Getty Mary-Kate and Ashley both played Michelle Tanner in Full House

"It all started on the set of Full House," Tia shared to Instagram. "My brother was cast as Teddy, and since my mom didn't have a sitter, she brought me and Tamera with her. We would sit in the audience while they filmed."

Tia and Tamera's little brother, Tahj, appeared in 14 episodes of Full House.

"They had us babysit Mary-Kate and Ashley on set," Tia continued. "The crew would have us play with Mary-Kate and Ashley between takes. Everyone thought it was the cutest thing. Twin girls watching over twin girls."

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Tia recently shared that Sister, Sister wasn't easy for the twins

Sister, Sister aired for six seasons and was a cult classic for young girls. Since then, they starred in Disney Channel's Twitches and Twitches Too and the reality television show Tia & Tamara.

Twins are forever

While there were reports that Tia and Tamera were no longer speaking, Tia told TODAY that it was "ridiculous."

"As siblings, it is very normal that as we get older, we take on different roles and responsibilities," Tia continued. "Some of those roles are being married and being a mother. Her children, they lean on her. My children lean on me…we're just not as close in proximity. We don't live in the same town."

© Variety via Getty Images Sister, Sister was written for Tia and Tamera

But, she clarified that being a twin is something special.

"There's this bond that will always be," she explained. "There's so much love for one another and each other."

Where are the famous twins now?

Mary-Kate and Ashley acted on Full House until 1995, then starred in several Olsen Twins Movies. Their final film, New York Minute, premiered in 2004. Since then, they founded the ultra popular luxury fashion brand The Row, which is routinely worn by celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, and Meghan Markle.

While the label has famous faces behind it, neither Mary-Kate or Ashley wanted to be the face of The Row.

"We didn’t want to be in front of it, we didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us," Ashley told i-D Magazine in 2021. "It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don’t have to?"

© Getty Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are staunchly in the fashion world now

As for Tia and Tamera, the two continue to act. Tia starred in the sitcom Family Reunion for three seasons. Along with appearing in several Hallmark movies, Tamera co-hosted the daytime talk show The Real for seven years.