Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen turn 38: From child superstars to fashion moguls

Mary-Kate met Olivier Sarkozy, banker and half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, in 2012, and despite the 17-year age gap, the pair instantly hit it off. While they often made appearances at charity and society events, they were extremely private about their relationship. The couple tied the knot in 2015 in a small ceremony, and she became a stepmom to his two children. Mary-Kate filed for divorce in 2020 after eight years together.

Mary-Kate recently sparked dating rumors in May when she was spotted with retired hockey player Sean Avery, with who she was briefly romantically linked in 2007. He is a controversial figure on and off the ice; his wife, Hilary Rhoda, who he shares a son with, divorced him in 2022 after allegations of domestic abuse and took out a restraining order against him. Mary-Kate has also been linked to Australian art trader PC Valmorbida; the pair were seen shopping together just this week.