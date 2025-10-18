The Young and the Restless star Cait Fairbanks flaunts tattoos in daring backless dress

The Young and the Restless actress Cait Fairbanks showcased her fearless sartorial agenda as she graced the red carpet at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards, held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on October 17. The 32-year-old stunned in a striking dove gray gown, featuring a plunging neckline and an elegant backless design that showed off her back tattoos. Delicate floral appliqués adorned each strap, while the semi-sheer silk fabric flowed gracefully to the floor, complete with draped detailing and a tie-knot cinching the waist. Cait styled her blonde locks into an elegant braid while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a bronze smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a pink lip.

It was predicted to be a big night for the actress, with The Young and the Restless leading the soap nominations with 19 across various categories. However, the show only picked up one award, with Susan Walters winning her first-ever Emmy after 43 years working as a soap actress. The show came up short in the race for Outstanding Drama Series, with General Hospital taking home the win.

© Variety via Getty Images Cait Fairbanks looked stunning in a backless dress

The Daytime Emmy Awards came after Cait opened up to Soap Opera Digest about her character Tessa's feelings for Daniel. Fans began noticing Daniel’s deepening feelings for Tessa well before he admitted them to his father, Danny. However, with Tessa caught up in the turmoil of her marriage, she hasn’t consciously recognized any change in their dynamic that would suggest his emotions have grown stronger. "They’ve created such a strong connection with each other," shared Cait. "They’ve been supporting each other through extremely hard things. And I think, no matter what, when you have that kind of connection, you can feel people’s feelings."

© Instagram Cait showed off her back tattoos

She continued: "I think Tessa wants connection. She doesn’t want to be alone in this, but also really cares for Daniel as well. I wouldn’t say he’s inserting himself. I think that they are coming together to support each other through two things that are just really hard. They’re basically both grieving, and grief is really powerful and it can connect you to people. So I’m not sure if it’s something that she would explore right now, being so in that grief, but they definitely are equally connected to each other."

Daniel and Tessa's relationship has blossomed since beginning solely as friends. "The only other person she’s been that close to is Mariah," added Cait. "The beginning of Mariah and Tessa’s friendship was all about them coming together. Obviously, being attracted to each other [was part of it], but also they had both had very hard upbringings that made them connected. I think that Tessa really hasn’t had the opportunity to make connections and friendships that much – like, deep friendships – in her story on the show, but I think that this is one of those moments."

"I think that there’s something there," she added. "But I’m not even sure she’s as conscious of it as he would be, you know? We’ve all been through really hard things and then met and had connections with people, whether it be romantic or friendship, or something. And I think that she’s still exploring that herself."

Cait Fairbanks best red carpet looks

© CBS via Getty Images Cait Fairbanks at The Young and The Restless 50th Anniversary celebration Navy gown Cait rocked a navy gown that featured a plunging neckline at The Young and The Restless 50th Anniversary celebration. The star sported shorter, brunette-hued locks at the time.

© CBS via Getty Images Cait Fairbanks at The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards White gown Cait looked elegant in a white gown that featured a high neckline with a mini train for an added touch of drama. The actress opted for a bold red lip for a pop of color.

© Getty Images Cait Fairbanks at the 2022 Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys at Pasadena Convention Center Black dress Cait put a spin on the classic little black dress as she wore a gown that featured a daring cutout on the front.

© Getty Images Cait Fairbanks at the Television Academy's Daytime Programming Peer Group Reception at Saban Media Center Red dress Cait commanded attention in a red mini dress that featured a plunging neckline and airy silhouette.