Daytime Emmy Awards: Jennifer Hudson leads the best dressed on the red carpet
The 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards brought television’s brightest stars to the carpet, dazzling in sequins, tulle, and bold hues for an evening hosted by Mario Lopez

Image© Variety via Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
While we're used to seeing our favorite daytime television stars in cozy jumpers, midi skirts, and ballet flats, they certainly know how to dial up the glamour when it’s time to hit the red carpet. The 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards lit up Los Angeles on October 17, dazzling with an array of shimmering fabrics, bombshell hairstyles, and sultry smoky eyes. When it comes to red carpet prep, few events bring the pressure like the Daytime Emmys. With stylists, makeup artists, and glam teams working overtime, the goal is clear: deliver unforgettable looks that command attention and set flashbulbs off the moment stars arrive.

With standout appearances from guests like Jennifer Hudson and General Hospital's biggest names, we've rounded up the best dressed at the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards:

Jennifer Hudson in yellow dress at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium© Variety via Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson made a bold statement in a neon yellow dress featuring a dramatic off-the-shoulder neckline that added a striking pop of color to the red carpet.

Scott Clifton at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium © Variety via Getty Images

Scott Clifton at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Scott Clifton

Scott Clifton looked suave in a navy tuxedo as he posed for the cameras on the red carpet.

Steve Burton in black suit and Michelle Lundstrom in glittery dress© Variety via Getty Images

Steve Burton and Michelle Lundstrom at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Steve Burton and Michelle Lundstrom

Steve Burton looked sharp in a sleek black suit as he posed next to his wife. Michelle Lundstrom opted for a semi-sheer gown that was embellished with intricate sequins.

Kate Mansi at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium© Variety via Getty Images

Kate Mansi at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Kate Mansi

"Kate Mansi had her very own Barbie moment in a pale pink silk gown, complete with a structured corseted bodice.

Deidre Hall at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium © Variety via Getty Images

Deidre Hall at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Deidre Hall

Deidre Hall kept things classic in a black glittery blazer layered over a crisp white shirt and suit pants.

Kelly Thiebaud in red dress at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium © Variety via Getty Images

Kelly Thiebaud at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Kelly Thiebaud

Kelly Thiebaud looked stunning in a silky red gown featuring a chic one-shoulder strap.

Natalia Stafford in burgundy dress and Michelle Stafford in sequin dress at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium © Variety via Getty Images

Natalia Stafford and Michelle Stafford at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Natalia Stafford and Michelle Stafford

Michelle Stafford brought red carpet glamour in a semi-sheer, embellished gown, posing alongside her daughter Natalia, who looked stunning in a rich burgundy-hued dress.

Sharon Case in blue dress at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium © Variety via Getty Images

Sharon Case at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Sharon Case

Sharon Case looked ethereal in a baby blue semi-sheer dress that was accessorized with a statement pearl necklace.

Lynn Herring in burgundy at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium © Variety via Getty Images

Lynn Herring at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Lynn Herring

Lynn Herring embraced autumnal elegance in a burgundy long-sleeve gown featuring a sophisticated high neckline.

Kit Hoover in red dress at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium © Variety via Getty Images

Kit Hoover at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Kit Hoover

Kit Hoover embodied classic glamour in a red lace gown complete with a romantic sweetheart neckline.

Melissa Claire Egan in pink dress at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium © Variety via Getty Images

Melissa Claire Egan at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Melissa Claire Egan

Melissa Claire Egan stunned in a coral pink gown featuring a bandeau neckline and a delicate floral appliqué accenting the side.

Kate Linder in black and white dress at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium © Variety via Getty Images

Kate Linder at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Kate Linder

Kate Linder made a chic statement in a black dress accented with crisp white sleeves, creating a striking contrast.

