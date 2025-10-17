Daytime Emmy Awards: Jennifer Hudson leads the best dressed on the red carpet

While we're used to seeing our favorite daytime television stars in cozy jumpers, midi skirts, and ballet flats, they certainly know how to dial up the glamour when it’s time to hit the red carpet. The 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards lit up Los Angeles on October 17, dazzling with an array of shimmering fabrics, bombshell hairstyles, and sultry smoky eyes. When it comes to red carpet prep, few events bring the pressure like the Daytime Emmys. With stylists, makeup artists, and glam teams working overtime, the goal is clear: deliver unforgettable looks that command attention and set flashbulbs off the moment stars arrive.

With standout appearances from guests like Jennifer Hudson and General Hospital's biggest names, we've rounded up the best dressed at the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards:

© Variety via Getty Images Jennifer Hudson at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium Jennifer Hudson Jennifer Hudson made a bold statement in a neon yellow dress featuring a dramatic off-the-shoulder neckline that added a striking pop of color to the red carpet.



© Variety via Getty Images Scott Clifton at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium Scott Clifton Scott Clifton looked suave in a navy tuxedo as he posed for the cameras on the red carpet.



© Variety via Getty Images Steve Burton and Michelle Lundstrom at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium Steve Burton and Michelle Lundstrom Steve Burton looked sharp in a sleek black suit as he posed next to his wife. Michelle Lundstrom opted for a semi-sheer gown that was embellished with intricate sequins.



© Variety via Getty Images Kate Mansi at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium Kate Mansi "Kate Mansi had her very own Barbie moment in a pale pink silk gown, complete with a structured corseted bodice.



© Variety via Getty Images Deidre Hall at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium Deidre Hall Deidre Hall kept things classic in a black glittery blazer layered over a crisp white shirt and suit pants.



© Variety via Getty Images Kelly Thiebaud at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium Kelly Thiebaud Kelly Thiebaud looked stunning in a silky red gown featuring a chic one-shoulder strap.



© Variety via Getty Images Natalia Stafford and Michelle Stafford at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium Natalia Stafford and Michelle Stafford Michelle Stafford brought red carpet glamour in a semi-sheer, embellished gown, posing alongside her daughter Natalia, who looked stunning in a rich burgundy-hued dress.



© Variety via Getty Images Sharon Case at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium Sharon Case Sharon Case looked ethereal in a baby blue semi-sheer dress that was accessorized with a statement pearl necklace.



© Variety via Getty Images Lynn Herring at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium Lynn Herring Lynn Herring embraced autumnal elegance in a burgundy long-sleeve gown featuring a sophisticated high neckline.



© Variety via Getty Images Kit Hoover at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium Kit Hoover Kit Hoover embodied classic glamour in a red lace gown complete with a romantic sweetheart neckline.



© Variety via Getty Images Melissa Claire Egan at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium Melissa Claire Egan Melissa Claire Egan stunned in a coral pink gown featuring a bandeau neckline and a delicate floral appliqué accenting the side.