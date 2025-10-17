Daytime Emmys 2025: All the winners and best moments

The 2025 Daytime Emmys are here, and HELLO! will be updating all evening with the best moments and all your winners. The Young and the Restless leads the soap nominations with 19 across various categories, while Deborah Norville will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and Restless are all up for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series; ABC's General Hospital won in 2024.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will go up against Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, and Drew Barrymore for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host, while Selena Gomez is once again nominated for her series in Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series. Joanna Gaines and her husband Chip are nominated in Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program for Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse.

This year's Daytime Emmys event features an A-list roster of presenters, focusing on soap operas, talk shows, and game shows. 37 categories are being presented as the Academy has combined the Creative Arts and Daytime Emmys into one ceremony. This has also led to the show starting an hour earlier at 4pm PST (7pm EST).

However, this year's Daytime Emmys do not have a broadcast partner, so it will be streamed on the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) website at watch.theemmys.tv. The ceremony begins at 4pm PST (7pm EST / 00.00am UK time) and is expected to run for three hours. Keep checking back for all the updates…