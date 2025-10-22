Elizabeth Olsen serves up a fashion marathon with latest career move

Elizabeth Olsen delivered the ultimate sartorial inspiration we’re all adding to our fall style agenda as she graced the pages of InStyle in an exclusive cover story. In the lead photo, the 36-year-old stunned in a gray and black turtleneck sweater with sharp, '80s-inspired shoulders, paired with a black midi skirt finished with delicate lace trim along the hem. The cozy yet fashion-forward look was followed by a sultry power suit, featuring a black blazer with oversized lapels and a cinched waist, styled with a matching ankle-grazing skirt and sleek patent black heels. Elizabeth wasn't finished there – her third featured a beige trench coat with a boxy silhouette and an on-trend funnel-neck, paired with patent loafers. The actress brought a touch of elegance to the shoot in a chocolate brown silk dress before rounding things off with a casual ensemble that featured a leather jacket and gray wool pants.

In the cover interview, the star opened up about her longevity in Hollywood, her new movie Eternity, her marriage, and her time away from social media. "I thought I wanted to be a child actor, but then my ballet teacher wouldn't put me in The Nutcracker because I'd missed so many rehearsals," she recalled. "And that was the only Nutcracker I wasn't in my whole life because I was auditioning for TV or film or whatever. I wanted to have the career I have now, but I didn’t need to do it until later. I wanted to do recess with my friends."

© Izack Morales/InStyle Elizsbeth Olsen rocked a black power suit

Elizabeth addressed her permanent step away from social media. "If you put yourself out there, people think that you want them to come in. I think for me, I don't want anyone to know my personality all that well. Or identify me as someone who does a specific type of goofy trope video or something on Instagram once a month," she explained. "I don't want people to associate me with a brand; I want people to watch a movie and see me as a character. I think there are people who do both beautifully. I don't think it means that someone can’t be online and also a great actor. It's just… I don't know how to be a performative version of myself to the public, nor do I want to."

© Izack Morales/InStyle Elizabeth wore a chic brown dress

The actress became engaged to musician Robbie Arnett in July 2019 after three years of dating and the couple secretly eloped that same year. Elizabeth shared how her new film, Eternity, made her reflect on her own marriage. "Eternity is supposed to entertain and make you feel joyful and make you think about how we make choices in our lives. It's a Billy Wilder love song, about a lifetime of love and marriage," she said. "It made me think about my husband," admitted, describing their relationship as "very codependent. I adore him."