Liam Hemsworth's new fiancée Gabriella Brooks wows in backless gown on red carpet

Liam Hemsworth's fiancée Gabriella Brooke sure does have that newly engaged glow as she graced the red carpet alongside her partner for The Witcher premiere in London on Thursday. The 29-year-old oozed chic in a black gown that featured a daring cut-out at the centre of the bodice. The backless gown was completed with a graceful halter neckline and an elegant bow belt that cinched the waist. The minimalist look was accessorised with a pair of black leather heels and dainty, diamond-encrusted stud earrings. Gabriella's luscious, toasted-almond hued locks were swept back into an effortless updo while her makeup exuded soft glam courtesy of a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

Meanwhile, Liam looked suave as he posed alongside his fiancée on the star-studded carpet. The actor wore a sleek black suit that was layered over a crisp white shirt and finished with a polka-dot tie. Joining lead stars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan in season four, the actor made his debut as white-haired monster slayer, Geralt of Rivia, in The Witcher. "After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies," reads the synopsis. "As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good…"

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks at The Witcher premiere

Gabriella is no stranger to a fashion-forward ensemble and recently embraced the naked dress trend for the Nina Ricci spring/summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. The model donned a black lace dress that was completely sheer for the event.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Gabriella at the Nina Ricci show during Paris Fashion Week

Liam and Gabriella announced their engagement back in September with a black-and-white snapshot on Instagram. The photograph captured the model embracing Liam from behind as they posed for the camera. In the next photo, she showed off her sparkling engagement ring – a square-cut diamond set on a sleek, elegant gold band.Gabriella captioned the post with a simple white love heart emoji.

The couple first began dating in 2019 following Liam's split from Miley Cyrus. The actor confirmed his separation from the singer in August 2019 and their divorce was finalized in January 2022 after less than a year of marriage. Liam and Miley had an on-and-off relationship and first began dating in 2010. Meanwhile, Gabriella previously dated The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and the pair were in a relationship from 2015 to 2019.