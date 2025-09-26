Miley Cyrus makes confession about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth amid engagement news

Miley Cyrus has opened up about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth for the first time since he announced his engagement to Gabriella Brooks earlier this month. During an interview with Vogue, the 32-year-old admitted that she has held onto some of the "beautiful" mementos from their relationship. Liam confirmed his separation from the singer in August 2019 and their divorce was finalized in January 2022 after less than a year of marriage. Liam and Miley had a turbulent relationship and first began dating in 2010. "I literally have a dress that I had on when I met my ex-husband, and then I have my dress that I wore on our first date," she shared with the outlet.

"Along with letters and things that I really, I want to savor these kind of beautiful moments of my life," added Miley. The singer explained that "these intimate moments have also been public moments, it's a little bit tough to decide what piece I want to share and what I would ever allow to be seen."

Elsewhere in the interview, Miley shared details of her daily routine."I’m a morning person, and unfortunately, I’m kind of a night person too. I am in the best mood the second that my eyes are open, and it’s unbearable for anyone else around," she said. The star explained that coffee is "an absolute must", although her order typically changes on the daily. "Today I’m a weirdo that did a cold brew and used regular, degular milk, no special processed thing from the tree. It is just from a regular old cow," she added.

Miley continued: "A wellness practice I can’t live without right now is digital detox. It’s not the first thing I look at in the morning, and it’s not the last thing that I see at night. That’s been really crucial for my overall wellbeing."

Liam's engagement

Gabriella revealed the exciting news of her engagement with a romantic black-and-white snapshot shared to Instagram, where she is seen embracing Liam from behind as they pose for the camera. The 29-year-old model exuded effortless elegance in a lace slip dress while Liam kept it casual in a simple T-shirt, flashing a big grin. Gabriella’s voluminous, bombshell blowout and natural, radiant makeup completed her chic look. In the next photo, she debuted her sparkling engagement ring – a square-cut diamond set on a sleek, elegant gold band. She captioned the post with a simple white love heart emoji.