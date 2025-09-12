Liam Hemsworth is engaged and the diamond ring is huge

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks announced their engagement on Friday with a stunning photo shared on Instagram. Gabriella revealed the exciting news to her 201,000 followers in a romantic black-and-white snapshot, where she is seen embracing Liam from behind as they pose for the camera. The 29-year-old model exuded effortless elegance in a lace slip dress while Liam kept it casual in a simple T-shirt, flashing a big grin. Gabriella’s voluminous, bombshell blowout and natural, radiant makeup completed her chic look. In the next photo, she debuted her sparkling engagement ring – a square-cut diamond set on a sleek, elegant gold band.

Gabriella captioned the post with a simple white love heart emoji. Friends, family, and fans flocked to the comments to gush over the news. "Yes! Engagement gainz," one social media user penned. 'Massive congratulations to you and the big rig." "Congratulations Gabby, this is major!!! I remember the first time you talked about Liam and now look at the two of you! So happy for you," added another follower.

© Instagram Liam and Gabriella announced their engagement

"Yes!!!!! Love, love, love this sooooo much. Eeeeeekkkk squeal!!! Yay!!!" added a third fan. The couple first began dating in 2019 following Liam's split from Miley Cyrus. The actor confirmed his separation from the singer in August 2019 and their divorce was finalized in January 2022 after less than a year of marriage. Liam and Miley had a turbulent relationship and first began dating in 2010.

© Instagram Gabriella showed off her huge ring

Liam and Gabriella made their first red carpet appearance together in November 2020. In an interview with People, the actor revealed he’d spent quarantine with his girlfriend in his then hometown of Phillip Island.

Gabriella is an Australian model whose career began at just 14. The star studied archaeology and ancient history at the University of Sydney and has worked with a slew of high fashion brands including YSL Beauty, Valentino and Chanel.

© Instagram The stunning view from the proposal scene

The model previously dated The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and were in a relationship from 2015 to 2019. "My twenties was f*king chaos and I didn’t live a domestic life so there are lots of things I’ve just not learned. I’m not emotionally very mature," Matty shared in an interview with The Guardian in 2020.

"There have been times when it does damage my relationship and I ask myself: ‘Why do I value my career so much?’ I’m trying to relinquish that idea. I want to have a period in my life when I’m not conflicted about it."