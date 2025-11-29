WATCH Bella Thorne shows off toned physique in sizzling bikini as she dances on yacht

Bella Thorne enjoyed some winter sun as she soaked up the rays on a luxe yacht this week. The 28-year-old flaunted her sculpted figure in a black bikini while dancing to Daryl Hall & John Oates' "Maneater".

The swimwear ensemble featured a black balconette bra with gold detailing, paired with matching high-waisted bottoms. Bella let her fiery red hair flow freely in beachy waves and completed the look with a chic sunhat.

In the caption, she penned: "Life is too short not to dance any opportunity you get."

© GC Images Bella Thorne has previously opened up about her body image

Bella's dreamy vacation comes after she took to Instagram last week to share an emotional message with her fans. "This past year wasn’t easy. Being away from home for so long took a toll on me in ways I didn’t expect. I felt isolated, overwhelmed, and honestly… a little lost. There were days I didn’t recognize myself, and it felt like there was no clear way back to feeling okay," she wrote.

She continued: "But these last few months, the people I love pulled me out of that fog. My family, my friends, and my fiancé, reminded me I wasn’t alone, even when it felt like I was. This time of year always makes me pause and really look around. The good and the hard moments both shaped me, but it’s the hard ones that make the good feel that much sweeter. If you’re in a rough season, I hope you get your light back too. You deserve it. "

Bella's toned physique

Bella has previously shared details about her workout routine and has spoken out against weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, criticizing them for promoting unrealistic beauty standards. "So I haven't been feeling good about my body in a while, especially with everybody on Ozempic,' she shared on her Instagram Stories last year.

© WireImage Bella Thorne during Paris Fashion Week in March

She added that the popular use of the medication in Hollywood "is setting all these crazy beauty standards that nobody can keep up with unless they're on Ozempic".

Bella went on to share her current workout routine with her followers. "I have swam every day and I have sweat out everything possible, and I have walked everywhere, and I'm finally feeling good about myself," she admitted.

© Instagram Bella Thorne in stylish black bikini

During an interview with Allure, Bella opened up about her fitness regime. "I wouldn't say I'm in my best shape at the moment. My brother is my trainer. He's getting into the UFC, and he does Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, and Mixed Martial Arts," she shared.

"[My brother] has got me doing circuit training and weightlifting—I never do cardio. A lot of people think that cardio burns off weight better than weightlifting does...but weightlifting works your muscles, getting them toned while losing fat."