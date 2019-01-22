14 Photos | Fashion

NTAs 2019: The best dressed list from the National Television Awards

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkeman 

You can always count on this pair to bring the glamour to the red carpet at the NTAs and would you just look at them! Wow. 

Emma Willis blonde hair and black dress at the NTAs
Emma Willis

Wow! Emma Willis sure knows how to make an entrance - we don't know what we love more, the blonde hair or the caped dress. 

Holly Willoughby pink and black spotty dress at the NTAs 2019
Holly Willoughby 

Holly's stunning polka dot gown was by LA designer Iris Serban. The mother-of-three added a Black & Brown London belt, a pair of House of Garrard earrings, a vintage Tiffany & Co. bracelet and Anya Hindmarch shoes.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham at the 2019 NTAs
Dani Dyer 

It was a big night for Dani Dyer who joined her boyfriend Jack Fincham to present the red carpet at the NTAs. For the occasion, she wore a bespoke red crepe gown designed by Suzanne Neville. The red gown featured a fitted corset, delicate straps and a column skirt with train.

Emily Atack at the NTAs
Emily Atack

She's a long way away from the jungle now, isn't she? The I'm a Celeb runner up looked beautful as she donned a long black Zeynep Kartal dress for the NTAs red carpet which she teamed with a pair of Office shoes. The TV star, who was styled by Sarah Rose, added a va-va-voom red lip and Veronica Lake curls. Gorge! 

Gemma Collins at the NTAs 2019
Gemma Collins

No rest for the wicked! Gemma Collins joined her boyfriend James 'Arg' Argent for a trip to the NTAs. The Dancing on Ice contestant has had a busy week since her live argument with Jason Gardner, but she's not letting that get in the way of a good night out. 

Laura Whitmore wearing a suit at the NTAs
Laura Whitmore

One day we'd like to be as cool as TV host, and former Strictly star, Laura Whitmore. This gold suit is very her, and you can tell she's super comfortable. 

Dame Darcey Bussell at the NTAs
Dame Darcey Bussell

When you’re a Strictly judge, you know how to do evening wear - and this is the proof. From her purple gown and her plunging neckline, we loved it all.

Pixie Lott at the NTAs
Pixie Lott

Well, you wouldn't miss Pixie Lott in this vibrant pink and red ensemble. The bride-to-be added some major high-fashion to the NTAs red carpet. 

Rochelle Humes in a white dress at the NTAs
Rochelle Humes

She looked a bit of al-white for the 2019 NTAs. The TV host, who took over from Holly Willoughby while she did on I’m a Celebrity, arrived with husband Marvin Humes dressed in a bespoke Sassi Holford gown and was styled by Angie Smith.

Shirley Ballas wearing a gold dress at the NTAs 2019
Shirley Ballas

Of course Shirley Ballas had a bespoke dress made for her, and of course it was gold, and OF COURSE she looked fabulous. The Strictly judge wore a bespoke number by The Pretty Dress Company.

Georgia Toffolo at the NTAs 2019
Toff

Georgia Toffolo looked radiant as she arrived at the NTAs - fresh from a tube journey with her Made in Chelsea pal Ollie Locke. Matching her dress to the red carpet, this former I'm a Celeb winner smashed it. 

Zoe Ball at the NTAs
Zoe Ball

A chilly looking Zoe Ball dressed up for the NTAs in one of the best suits we've ever seen. 

Michelle Keegan wearing a dress at the NTAs
Michelle Keegan

Anyone else getting Carrie Bradshaw vibes from Michelle Keegan's Dafna May dress at the NTAs? We certainly are. 

