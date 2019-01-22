Scarlett Moffatt stuns on the red carpet at the NTAs wearing a SHEER dress A gorgeous look for the ITV favourite...

Scarlett Moffatt looked incredible at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening, in a stunning dress that took our breath away! The gorgeous 29-year-old pulled out ALL the stops with her super-glam evening look, which consisted of a sheer dress by Red Carpet Ready, a dress specialist brand based in Lincoln. Taking to Instagram with a mirror selfie, she wrote: "What type of body shape suits a gown ladies? ANY body shape!" Here, here! The raven-haired beauty wore her famous long hair in a dramatic up do, and dramatic eye makeup gave her a sultry look.

Scarlett posing on Instagram ahead of the NTAs

Last year the Geordie lass looked red hot in a cherry-red, off-the-shoulder gown, and wore her hair swept up in a eye-catching up-do.

Scarlett at the 2018 NTAs

The TV star was fond of that particular look - in fact, it was one of her favourite ensembles from 2018. On New Year's Eve, Scarlett shared a side-by-side college of her NTA's outfit and wrote: "Ladies if you do one thing in 2019 - be kind & forgiving to yourself. Give yourself as much love & attention as you give other people. I've learnt so much in 2018. She added: "I don’t have time to hate people who hate me, because I’m too busy loving those who love me."

It was a big night for the I'm a Celeb Extra Camp host as she was reunited with some of her I'm a Celeb pals; from Holly Willoughby, to crowning winner Harry Redknapp. While presenting the ITV2 show alongside Joe Swash and Joel Dommett, Scarlett gave Holly a run for her money and showcased some great looks.

We especially loved her navy short-sleeved, silk-textured blouse which was emblazoned with printed planets and stars. She teamed it with a pair of bright pink skinny Topshop jeans and white lace-up trainers with leopard print detail. The shirt - which was an affordable ASOS buy - actually sold out not long after Scarlett wore it on-screen. Who needs the Meghan effect, eh?

