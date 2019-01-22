﻿
Scarlett Moffatt stuns on the red carpet at the NTAs wearing a SHEER dress

A gorgeous look for the ITV favourite...

Laura Sutcliffe

Scarlett Moffatt looked incredible at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening, in a stunning dress that took our breath away! The gorgeous 29-year-old pulled out ALL the stops with her super-glam evening look, which consisted of a sheer dress by Red Carpet Ready, a dress specialist brand based in Lincoln. Taking to Instagram with a mirror selfie, she wrote: "What type of body shape suits a gown ladies? ANY body shape!" Here, here! The raven-haired beauty wore her famous long hair in a dramatic up do, and dramatic eye makeup gave her a sultry look. 

Scarlett posing on Instagram ahead of the NTAs

Last year the Geordie lass looked red hot in a cherry-red, off-the-shoulder gown, and wore her hair swept up in a eye-catching up-do.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ladies if you do one thing in 2019 be kind & forgiving to yourself. Give yourself as much love & attention as you give other people. I’ve learnt so much in 2018 1. That I don’t have time to hate people who hate me, because I’m too busy loving those who love me. 2. That trolls opinions are genuinely irrelevant to my life. 3. I’ve learnt to be as kind to myself as I am to other people 4. And that sometimes by removing people from your life you actually gain so much self worth. I’ve never felt as happy & confident in my life as I have the last 4 month & I’m gonna continue that in 2019. Starting the new year off in Hong Kong with my besties I feel on top of the world (oh and in the words of Ariana Grande “I’m so **in thankful for my ex, thank you next) 👸🏻🖤 #newyear #love #friends #family #hongkong #2019

Scarlett at the 2018 NTAs

The TV star was fond of that particular look - in fact, it was one of her favourite ensembles from 2018. On New Year's Eve, Scarlett shared a side-by-side college of her NTA's outfit and wrote: "Ladies if you do one thing in 2019 - be kind & forgiving to yourself. Give yourself as much love & attention as you give other people. I've learnt so much in 2018. She added: "I don’t have time to hate people who hate me, because I’m too busy loving those who love me."

It was a big night for the I'm a Celeb Extra Camp host as she was reunited with some of her I'm a Celeb pals; from Holly Willoughby, to crowning winner Harry Redknapp. While presenting the ITV2 show alongside Joe Swash and Joel Dommett, Scarlett gave Holly a run for her money and showcased some great looks.

We especially loved her navy short-sleeved, silk-textured blouse which was emblazoned with printed planets and stars. She teamed it with a pair of bright pink skinny Topshop jeans and white lace-up trainers with leopard print detail. The shirt - which was an affordable  ASOS buy - actually sold out not long after Scarlett wore it on-screen. Who needs the Meghan effect, eh?

