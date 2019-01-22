Holly Willoughby's NTAs 2019 dress has the internet in a frenzy - see pictures of her spotty gown! Wow, just wow!

Good golly Miss Holly! The 37-year-old This Morning star Holly Willoughby pulled out all the stops on Tuesday evening as she lit up the red carpet at the National Television Awards, which took place at the 02. Holly's stunning polka dot gown was by LA designer Iris Serban. The mother-of-three added a Black & Brown London belt, a pair of House of Garrard earrings, a vintage Tiffany & Co. bracelet and Anya Hindmarch shoes. Holly's famous blonde hair looked shorter and was sleek and gorgeous. Her makeup was applied by Patsy O'Neill and wow - talk about glow-tastic. A little dust of highlighter and a flawless - yet totally natural - base gave her that lit-from-within look.

The mother-of-three attends the NTAs every year and she never fails to disappoint with her outfit. Fans were smitten with her latest look, taking to the comments section on her Instagram. One fan wrote: "OMG this dress!" While another wrote: "Wow wow wow again she's pulled it off - fabulous." We would have to agree on that one!

Holly is never without her glam squad - especially for big events like this one. Her trio she always turns to are stylist Angie Smith, hairdresser Ciler Peksah and makeup artist Patsy O'Neil. "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say," she told HELLO! "Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confident to be a bit braver with stuff."

The busy ITV star admits that she doesn't have much time for pampering and feels lucky she has professionals around her to help. "I'm not that brilliant when it comes to choosing for myself. I have learnt a lot about style over the years, but actually, I think I'm better at dressing and decorating my house than getting myself dressed in the morning!"

