11 Photos | Fashion

Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump's State Banquet-worthy dresses

Could they rewear any of these?

The Trump family are officially in town for the President's three-day state visit and it's set to be a busy few days. Scheduled plans will see the President and the First Lady have a private lunch with the Queen, visit Westminster Abbey, have tea with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and then attend the official state Banquet at Buckingham Palace, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. For this occasion, the President's adult children, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump, are all set to join too. With a strict white-tie dress code, bets are already on for what Melania, Ivanka and Tiffany will wear. Could they re-wear any of these?

 

Melania Trump, April 2015

Slightly boho but still glamorous, Melania's mint green cape-sleeved dress for the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2015 proved a hit with fashion critics.

tiffany trump candlelight dinner
Tiffany Trump, January 2017

The night before her father Donald Trump was inaugurated, Tiffany Trump wore a glittering gown by New York designer Anne Bowen to the Cabinet Dinner in Washington, D.C.

ivanka trump inaugural ball dress
Ivanka Trump, January 2017

A true Princess number, Ivanka opted for a bell-skirt floor length gown by one of her favourite designers, Carolina Herrera, for the United States presidential inaugural ball. It featured crystals all over and her fashion fans loved it.

Melania TrumpElton John Aids Foundation Academy Awards
Melania Trump, February 2005

Long before politics was on the agenda, Melania wowed at the 13th Annual Elton John Aids Foundation Academy Awards viewing party in LA. The dress featured feathers, sequins, the lot!

melania trump chanel emmanuel macron brigette macron
Melania Trump, April 2018

Choosing French label, Chanel, to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady of France Brigette Macron to the State Dinner in Washington, Melania went all out in sequins.

ivanka trump green met ball dress
Ivanka Trump, May 2014

For the Met Ball in 2014, Ivanka went for a dramatic green Oscar de la Renta gown.

ivanka trump rodarte
Ivanka Trump, April 2018

Romantic, pink and polka-dot, Ivanka opted for the ultimate feminine dress for a State Dinner in Washington with French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady of France Brigette Macron.

melania trump inaugural ball gown dress
Melania Trump, January 2017

What the First Lady chooses for the United States presidential inaugural ball always receives a lot of attention and thankfully, Melania's went down well. Designed by Hervé Pierre, a Frenchman who moved to New York in the early 1990s and eventually became creative director of Carolina Herrera, it was elegant and classic.

tiffany trump inaugural ball dress
Tiffany Trump, January 2017

For the United States presidential inaugural ball, Tiffany opted for a metallic pink couture gown designed by Simin.

tiffaa
Tiffany Trump, May 2019

Tiffany went all-out sparkle for the amfAR Gala — the annual charity benefit for AIDS research that attracts a roster of celebrities during the Cannes Film Festival. She took her boyfriend, Michael Boulos, along as her date.

melania trump yellow dress
Melania Trump, July 2018

Melania is a big fan of the pencil skirt-style dress, so her choices of full-length gowns are fairly limited. However, when she does put one on we wonder why she doesn't wear them more often. This yellow dress she wore in London in July 2018 was designed by J.Mendel and was one of our absolute favourites.

