This is what Melania Trump wore to meet with the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Melania Trump touched down in the UK on Monday morning and we are already obsessed with her working wardrobe! The mother-of-one looked elegant to meet Her Majesty the Queen - donning a stunning white body con dress by Dolce & Gabbana which had a navy blue belt. With her hair up, Melania added a large wide brimmed hat by Hervé Pierre which also had a navy trim. The Queen wore a Stewart Parvin outfit, consisting of a muted jade A-Line coat, a pleated silk dress in shades of grey, jade and dusky pink, a matching hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan and an emerald, diamond and pearl drop brooch.

Melania wowed in a white dress and matching hat as she arrived at Buckingham Palace

The First Lady decided to rock a British brand as she arrived at Stansted airport earlier in the day - a Burberry blouse, which was emblazoned with a nautical print in patriotic tones of red, white and blue. She teamed the top with a navy blue pencil skirt suit, a tailored blazer and a pair of Christian Louboutin high heels. Never without her black cat eye shades, the former model also wore her long hair straight and sleek and her makeup was flawless despite the transatlantic flight.

Melania and Duchess Camilla twinned in white

Last week, we saw the 49-year-old arrive back at the White House, after her three-day trip to Japan. Sporting a stunning streamline navy Calvin Klein dress, which was made in a fit-and-flare shape and had a contrasting white appliqué detail on the shoulder.

Jet-setting chic! Melania looked beautiful in Burberry

The 'Marching Band' sleeveless frock, instantly reminded us of the Duchess of Sussex's wardrobe. After all, the wife of Prince Harry has stepped out in many navy blue frocks just like Melania's. Navy makes a welcome change from black and is the perfect colour for formal events, so both ladies are in great company!

It's going to be a majorly busy day for Donald and Melania. The Queen will welcome the pair, along with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in the Buckingham Palace Garden before enjoying a lunch at the palace and a visit to the Picture Gallery, which will showcase items of historical significance to the United States from the Royal collection.

The President will then be joined by the Duke of York for a visit to Westminster Abbey ahead of a State Banquet in the evening, where they will be joined by Prince William and Kate.

