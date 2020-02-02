﻿
16 killer looks on the BAFTAs red carpet

Kate Middleton sparkles in 2012 Alexander McQueen gown at the BAFTA awards
Vick Hope
Photo: © Getty Images
The British Academy Film Awards is considered to be one of the biggest award nights in the diary, and the stars have certainly dressed the part. Following on from the incredible dresses we saw at the 2020 Nominees' Party, it was clear we were in for a treat on the red carpet on Sunday. Our favourite celebrities did not disappoint, with the likes of Zoe Kravitz and Emilia Clarke pulling out all the stops for the star-studded event held at the Royal Albert Hall. While it's an almost impossible task to narrow down the list of best-dressed stars, take a look at our favourite looks…

 

Vick Hope

Presenter Vick was a vision in red wearing a statement one-shouldered gown. We are loving the daring thigh-high leg split and the textured skirt. Stunning!

Zoe Kravitz
Photo: © Rex
Zoe Kravitz

Wow! What better way to stand out on the red carpet than in a shimmering gold gown? With a high neckline and long sleeves, Zoe's flattering YSL frock had a simple cut so it did not detract from the statement colour. 

Renée Zellweger
Photo: © Getty Images
Renée Zellweger

Colour-clashing with the red carpet, Renée wowed in a pink tailored gown from Prada. With her blonde hair styled into an elegant updo, she showed off the structured off-the-shoulder straps. 

Pixie Lott
Photo: © Getty Images
Pixie Lott

While everyone else is gravitating towards black and grey outfits in the winter months, Pixie opted for a stunning summery white dress for the BAFTAs. The dress had tiered ruffles and fell just above her ankles, making sure to show off her sparkly black and silver heels. Perhaps this white gown will be a similar style to her wedding dress?

 

Florence Pugh
Photo: © Getty Images
Florence Pugh

Little Women actress Florence ensured all eyes were on her with her pink and black gown from Dries van Noten. The puffy pink sleeves and a large pink train is layered over a black mini dress, which she paired with chunky black heels.

margot-robbie
Photo: © Rex
Margot Robbie

Bombshell actress Margot wowed fans in a show-stopping black backless dress from Chanel with a peplum waist and lace sleeves. She finished off her look with a statement ring and dark eyes.

Charlize Theron
Photo: © Rex
Charlize Theron

The blonde beauty was a pop of colour at the BAFTAs wearing a bold purple floor-length gown from Dior, complete with a low neckline and a thin black belt. For the finishing touches, she added a simple Tiffany necklace. 

Olivia Coleman
Photo: © Getty Images
Olivia Coleman

Olivia opted for a black Alexander McQueen dress for the star-studded evening, which featured sheer sleeves and green and white embroidery decorating the bodice. She paired the pretty dress with Atelier Swarovski jewellery.

scarlett-johansen
Photo: © Rex
Scarlett Johansson

We can't get over Scarlett's pretty pink dress! The Hollywood actress knows how to turn heads, opting for an embellished blush pink gown from Versace with a feathered hemline and a thigh-high split.

jessie-buckley
Photo: © Getty Images
Jessie Buckley

Feathers and velvet in the same dress? What's not to love about Jessie's gorgeous Miu Miu gown. The Irish beauty's dress featured a daring low V-neck and white feathered sleeves falling into a deep blue velvet skirt which clashed with her fiery red hair and dark lips.

 

Laura Dern
Photo: © Getty Images
Laura Dern

Laura's embellished dress is giving us some serious Grecian goddess vibes! The flattering Valentino gown is made up of a silver sparkly bodice that nips in at the waist with a silk belt before falling into a long red skirt. 

Emilia Clarke
Photo: © Rex
Emilia Clarke

The Game of Thrones star opted for a simple black strappy dress with subtle sparkles, and glammed up her look with matching black drop earrings and slicked back hair. 

Naomi Ackie
Photo: © Rex
Naomi Ackie

It was hard to miss actress Naomi in her eye-catching yellow gown! With her matching gold heels and her dark hair in a gorgeous long braid, she brought the glam to the red carpet.

gillian-anderson
Photo: © Rex
Gillian Anderson

If in doubt, wear a classic black dress! That's exactly what Gillian did, giving her LBD a modern twist with a strapless neckline and midi length. She paired it with a maroon clutch and matching metallic heels.

 

ella-balinska
Photo: © Rex
Ella Balinska

How pretty did Ella look on Sunday night? The Charlie's Angels actress donned a pretty white and pink floral mini dress with a ruffle hem and long, ruffled train. 

lady-victoria-hervey
Photo: © Rex
Lady Victoria Hervey

Showing off her perfectly toned abs, Lady Victoria Hervey looked gorgeous in a grey and black gown which featured a tulle skirt and sleeves, embellished bodice and cut-out detailing around her waist. 

