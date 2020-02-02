We all know how stylish the Duchess of Cambridge is - we see her rocking some seriously chic looks during all her royal engagements week in, week out. But when it comes to the red carpet, it's a whole different ball game! Kate totally wowed the crowds as she arrived at the 2020 BAFTA awards on Sunday evening, looking jaw-droppingly gorgeous as ever - wearing an Alexander McQueen gown that she first wore during a 2012 visit to Malaysia. Stepping onto the red carpet alongside husband Prince William, the pair looked perfectly preened, poised and elegant for their night at the star-studded ceremony. Kate's beauty look was predictably flawless, too - she wore her famous brunette hair in a knotted updo with plenty of volume.

The Duchess wore a sparkling gown from her Alexander McQueen collection

Ahead of the ceremony, there was much speculation regarding the dress Kate would choose to wear to the big event. This year, attendees of the awards were asked to avoid wearing new dresses, or opt for a sustainable option. Like his wife, the Duke of Cambridge also chose to re-wear one of his favourite tuxedos on the red carpet, though of course, the royal family are known to repeat their outfits and get plenty of wear out of their wardrobes.

WATCH: Kate's BAFTA dresses through the years

The British award ceremony is working to reduce its environmental footprint in 2020, and the new dress code approach was explained by a BAFTA spokesperson to Harper's Bazaar. "Sustainability is very important to Bafta, and we're doing more than ever before," the magazine was told. "The goal is that the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 will be carbon neutral, working towards having a net positive impact on the environment. From travel and food, to branding and materials, Bafta is ensuring the awards are as sustainable as possible."

Kate accessorised with a glittering clutch bag and Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery

For the A-list event, the Duchess chose to up the glamour with plenty of sparkly accessories - opting for a glittery Anya Hindmarch clutch bag, matching Jimmy Choo heels and a sparkly jewellery set from Van Cleef & Arpels. The designer pieces are thought to be new to Kate's collection, and bear similarities to the 'Alhambra' designs that the Duchess of Cornwall also favours.

Wearing the gown at a state dinner in Malaysia, during a 2012 royal tour

The royal couple are traditionally guests of honour at the event – previously in 2017, and again in 2018 when Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis, as well as last year in 2019. William has been president of BAFTA since February 2010.

READ: Kate Middleton's sequin Needle & Thread dress comes in three colours and two lengths

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.