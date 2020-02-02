﻿

BAFTAs 2020 - see the complete winners list here

It's the biggest night of the year in British film and television, where Hollywood's crème de la crème will gather. But which stars will walk away with a BAFTA Award this year? Blockbuster Joker has taken the lead with an impressive 11 nominations, followed closely by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood with ten nominations apiece. Follow HELLO!'s live coverage of this year's EE British Academy Film Awards to find out who the lucky winners are as they are announced, and see if your favourites have won…

Best Film

1917 - WINNER
The Irishman
Joker Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Parasite

Outstanding British Film

1917-george

1917 has taken a few gongs including Outstanding British Film

1917 - WINNER
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Bait - WINNER
For Sama
Maiden
Only You
Retablo

Film Not In The English Language

The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite - WINNER
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Documentary

American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama - WINNER
The Great Hack

Animated Film

Frozen 2
Klaus - WINNER
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4

Director

1917, Sam Mendes - WINNER
The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
Joker, Todd Phillips
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho

Original Screenplay

Booksmart, Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho - WINNER

Adapted Screenplay

jojo rabbit

Scarlett Johansson stars in Jojo Rabbit

Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi - WINNER
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Leading Actress

renee bafta z

Renée Zellweger took home one of the top gongs

Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy - WINNER

Leading Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker - WINNER
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

joker

Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur AKA the Joker

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story - WINNER
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

laura-dern-bafta

Laura Dern played tough-talking lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood - WINNER

Original Score

1917, Thomas Newman
Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino
Joker, Hildur Guđnadóttir - WINNER
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Casting

Joker, Shayna Markowitz - WINNER
Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Victoria Thomas
The Personal History of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes, Nina Gold

brad-pitt-leo-dicaprio

Brad Pitt won an award for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Cinematography

1917, Roger Deakins - WINNER
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
Le Mans ’66, Phedon Papamichael
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Editing

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagle
Joker, Jeff Groth
Le Mans '66, Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker - WINNER
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Fred Raskin

Production Design

1917, Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales - WINNER
The Irishman, Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková
Joker, Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Costume Design

The Irishman, Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C Rubeo
Judy, Jany Temime
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran - WINNER
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Makeup & Hair

1917, Naomi Donne
Bombshell, Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan - WINNER
Joker, Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann
Judy, Jeremy Woodhead
Rocketman, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Sound

1917, Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson - WINNER
Joker, Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Le Mans ’66, David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
Rocketman, Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Special Visual Effects

1917, Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy - WINNER
Avengers: Endgame, Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick
The Irishman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman
The Lion King, Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

baftarocketman

Taron Egerton starred as Elton John in Rocketman

British Short Animation

Grandad Was a Romantic, Maryam Mohajer - WINNER
In Her Boots, Kathrin Steinbacher
The Magic Boat, Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel

British Short Film

Azaar, Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring
Goldfish, Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill
Kamali, Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad
Learning To Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're A Girl), Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva - WINNER
The Trap, Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Michael Ward - WINNER

