BAFTAs 2020 - see the complete winners list here
It's the biggest night of the year in British film and television, where Hollywood's crème de la crème will gather. But which stars will walk away with a BAFTA Award this year? Blockbuster Joker has taken the lead with an impressive 11 nominations, followed closely by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood with ten nominations apiece. Follow HELLO!'s live coverage of this year's EE British Academy Film Awards to find out who the lucky winners are as they are announced, and see if your favourites have won…
Best Film
1917 - WINNER
The Irishman
Joker Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding British Film
1917 has taken a few gongs including Outstanding British Film
1917 - WINNER
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Bait - WINNER
For Sama
Maiden
Only You
Retablo
Film Not In The English Language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite - WINNER
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama - WINNER
The Great Hack
Animated Film
Frozen 2
Klaus - WINNER
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
Director
1917, Sam Mendes - WINNER
The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
Joker, Todd Phillips
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho
Original Screenplay
Booksmart, Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho - WINNER
Adapted Screenplay
Scarlett Johansson stars in Jojo Rabbit
Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi - WINNER
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Leading Actress
Renée Zellweger took home one of the top gongs
Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy - WINNER
Leading Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker - WINNER
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur AKA the Joker
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story - WINNER
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Laura Dern played tough-talking lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood - WINNER
Original Score
1917, Thomas Newman
Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino
Joker, Hildur Guđnadóttir - WINNER
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Casting
Joker, Shayna Markowitz - WINNER
Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Victoria Thomas
The Personal History of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes, Nina Gold
Brad Pitt won an award for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Cinematography
1917, Roger Deakins - WINNER
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
Le Mans ’66, Phedon Papamichael
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
Editing
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagle
Joker, Jeff Groth
Le Mans '66, Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker - WINNER
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Fred Raskin
Production Design
1917, Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales - WINNER
The Irishman, Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková
Joker, Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
Costume Design
The Irishman, Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C Rubeo
Judy, Jany Temime
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran - WINNER
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Makeup & Hair
1917, Naomi Donne
Bombshell, Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan - WINNER
Joker, Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann
Judy, Jeremy Woodhead
Rocketman, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou
Sound
1917, Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson - WINNER
Joker, Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Le Mans ’66, David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
Rocketman, Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
Special Visual Effects
1917, Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy - WINNER
Avengers: Endgame, Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick
The Irishman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman
The Lion King, Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy
Taron Egerton starred as Elton John in Rocketman
British Short Animation
Grandad Was a Romantic, Maryam Mohajer - WINNER
In Her Boots, Kathrin Steinbacher
The Magic Boat, Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel
British Short Film
Azaar, Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring
Goldfish, Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill
Kamali, Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad
Learning To Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're A Girl), Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva - WINNER
The Trap, Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Michael Ward - WINNER
