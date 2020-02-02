BAFTAs 2020 - see the complete winners list here SPOILER ALERT - we have published the BAFTA winners before they have been announced on TV

It's the biggest night of the year in British film and television, where Hollywood's crème de la crème will gather. But which stars will walk away with a BAFTA Award this year? Blockbuster Joker has taken the lead with an impressive 11 nominations, followed closely by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood with ten nominations apiece. Follow HELLO!'s live coverage of this year's EE British Academy Film Awards to find out who the lucky winners are as they are announced, and see if your favourites have won…

Best Film

1917 - WINNER

The Irishman

Joker Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding British Film

1917 has taken a few gongs including Outstanding British Film

1917 - WINNER

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Bait - WINNER

For Sama

Maiden

Only You

Retablo

Film Not In The English Language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite - WINNER

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama - WINNER

The Great Hack

Animated Film

Frozen 2

Klaus - WINNER

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Director

1917, Sam Mendes - WINNER

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Phillips

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon-ho

Original Screenplay

Booksmart, Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho - WINNER

Adapted Screenplay

Scarlett Johansson stars in Jojo Rabbit

Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi - WINNER

Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Leading Actress

Renée Zellweger took home one of the top gongs

Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy - WINNER

Leading Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker - WINNER

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur AKA the Joker

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story - WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Laura Dern played tough-talking lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood - WINNER

Original Score

1917, Thomas Newman

Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino

Joker, Hildur Guđnadóttir - WINNER

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Casting

Joker, Shayna Markowitz - WINNER

Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Victoria Thomas

The Personal History of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes, Nina Gold

Brad Pitt won an award for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Cinematography

1917, Roger Deakins - WINNER

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

Le Mans ’66, Phedon Papamichael

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Editing

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagle

Joker, Jeff Groth

Le Mans '66, Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker - WINNER

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Fred Raskin

Production Design

1917, Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales - WINNER

The Irishman, Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

Joker, Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Costume Design

The Irishman, Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C Rubeo

Judy, Jany Temime

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran - WINNER

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Makeup & Hair

1917, Naomi Donne

Bombshell, Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan - WINNER

Joker, Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

Judy, Jeremy Woodhead

Rocketman, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Sound

1917, Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson - WINNER

Joker, Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Le Mans ’66, David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

Rocketman, Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Special Visual Effects

1917, Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy - WINNER

Avengers: Endgame, Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

The Irishman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

The Lion King, Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

Taron Egerton starred as Elton John in Rocketman

British Short Animation

Grandad Was a Romantic, Maryam Mohajer - WINNER

In Her Boots, Kathrin Steinbacher

The Magic Boat, Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel

British Short Film

Azaar, Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

Goldfish, Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

Kamali, Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

Learning To Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're A Girl), Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva - WINNER

The Trap, Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

Michael Ward - WINNER

