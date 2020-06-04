﻿
9 Photos | Fashion

8 times Victoria Beckham stunned the world with her daring looks

Victoria's amazing outfits will Viva Forever on the internet

8 times Victoria Beckham stunned the world with her daring looks
You're reading

8 times Victoria Beckham stunned the world with her daring looks

1/9
Next

Saira Khan's floral Zara dress is too stunning for words
Kate Thomas
victoria-beckham-fashion-week-2020
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

Victoria Beckham – international style icon, businesswoman extraordinaire and devoted mother to children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight. But there was a time former Spice Girl was hitting the headlines for her daring looks, not her sophisticated fashion empire. In the heady early days of her solo career and her fairytale romance with England ace David Beckham, Victoria was responsible for some of the most incredible looks of the noughties. If we weren't asking our hairdressers to recreate her iconic Pob (aka Posh Bob), we were squeezing into bandage dresses and microscopic minis in a bid to emulate her daring style.

DISCOVER: David Beckham reveals why wife Victoria hates this fashion staple

The star previously discussed her past fashion choices, revealing she is fond of most of them. "I look at everything as good at the time and part of a journey that has brought me to where I am now. I don’t cringe at many pictures, to be honest. Would I wear a Burberry bandana these days? Absolutely not! But at the time it felt right", she told Glamour.

We've rounded up some of the most memorable outfits Victoria wore during her early years – cementing her status as a true fashion icon. Which is your favourite?

READ MORE: Victoria Beckham smiling: 13 rare times she showed off her teeth

victoria-beckham-2006-world-cup-shorts
Photo: © Getty Images
2/9

It was Victoria's epic style choices during the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 that made her the queen of the WAGs in our eyes. When she emerged in these itsy bitsy denim cut-offs and waistcoat, we rushed out to buy the same… and wished we could afford her endless Birkin bag collection.

victoria-beckham-zebra-dress-mtv
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

Who could forget the racy leather dress Victoria wore to the 2007 MTV Movie Awards? Zebra bodycon, check. Silver stilettos, check. Not to mention the pink bra on show. This really was peak noughties.

victoria-beckham-bandana-2001
4/9

The star put on a daring display in this very unusual mesh outfit while performing at the One Big Sunday radio show in London. 2001 was a big year for bandanas in Victoria's wardrobe – and we couldn't love this style era more.   

victoria-david-beckham-leather-1999
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

 

 

David and Victoria proved they were a major power couple in 1999 when they attended the Versace Club Gala Party in London in matching leather. We were so jealous of Victoria's figure-hugging ensemble – not to mention the man on her arm!

victoria-beckham-2007-herve-leger-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

After Victoria donned a Hervé Léger bandage dress during New York Fashion Week in 2007, it became the must-have item of the moment. Extra points if you managed to match your clutch and heels to your frock, à la VB.

victoria-beckham-2000-spice-girls-forever
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

The Spice Girls released their third album, Forever, in November 2000 (without Geri, sob) – and Victoria upstaged her bandmates at the launch party in this incredibly skimpy look. Pairing a bedazzled bikini top and mini skirt with a sheer green shirt was a genius move.

victoria-beckham-milan-2007-aviator-outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

Victoria cleared the airport runway when she touched down in Milan in 2009 in this matching grey suede trench, military-inspired hat, heels and a statement bag. The fashionista ensured all eyes were on her – and we applaud her commitment to the theme.

victoria-beckham-2007-memorable-outfit
9/9

This iconic 2007 look will go down in history as one of Victoria's most memorable. The superstar dared to be different in a corset-inspired dress – minus the skirt – and added some key accessories including leather gloves. We love it.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...