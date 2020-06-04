8 times Victoria Beckham stunned the world with her daring looks

Victoria Beckham – international style icon, businesswoman extraordinaire and devoted mother to children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight. But there was a time former Spice Girl was hitting the headlines for her daring looks, not her sophisticated fashion empire. In the heady early days of her solo career and her fairytale romance with England ace David Beckham, Victoria was responsible for some of the most incredible looks of the noughties. If we weren't asking our hairdressers to recreate her iconic Pob (aka Posh Bob), we were squeezing into bandage dresses and microscopic minis in a bid to emulate her daring style.
The star previously discussed her past fashion choices, revealing she is fond of most of them. "I look at everything as good at the time and part of a journey that has brought me to where I am now. I don’t cringe at many pictures, to be honest. Would I wear a Burberry bandana these days? Absolutely not! But at the time it felt right", she told Glamour.
We've rounded up some of the most memorable outfits Victoria wore during her early years – cementing her status as a true fashion icon. Which is your favourite?
