16 times Victoria Beckham surprised by flashing her real smile

The Spice Girls star has the most perfect Posh pout – but have you ever seen her smile?

Renowned for her strict 'no smiling' rule, Victoria Beckham has perfected her Posh Spice pout and serious face over the years. However, the star hasn't been able to resist flashing a toothy grin at times – and we love seeing her real joy shine through.

Back in 2019, the Spice Girls star-turned-fashion designer revealed to Glamour that she had her "armour" on by not smiling for the cameras. She even once told Vogue that she has a responsibility to the fashion community to refrain from smiling! And while there are plenty of shots of Victoria showing off her pearly whites in her Girl Power era, it's still rare to catch VB cracking a smile in public these days – despite the fact that she's known for her fabulously wicked sense of humour.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham's teeth - what has the fashion designer done to her smile?

Mrs. Beckham certainly knows how to poke fun at herself and her stoic pout – even designing a slogan T-shirt that read "fashion stole my smile" back in 2017. Grin or no grin, Victoria is still an icon. Keep scrolling to discover the rare occasions we caught the Wannabe singer smiling...

Victoria Beckham's best smiling photos

© Photo: Getty Images How glorious did Victoria Beckham look in this campaign

The designer and beauty entrepreneur posted a behind-the-scenes shot from her latest Victoria Beckham Beauty campaign, which showed the star in a monogrammed bathrobe having her make-up done, with her long hair flowing in beautiful loose waves. Just look at that beaming smile!

© Photo: Getty Images Victoria was likened to Ross from Friends in this photo

Victoria's son Cruz shared a sweet picture with his mum in May 2020, joking in the caption about her rare grin. "Apparently my mum does smile," he wrote. Husband David even poked fun at Victoria in the comments, replying: "How white are mum's @victoriabeckham teeth? It's Ross from Friends!"

© Photo: Getty Images This might be our favourite photo of Posh's infectious grin

Sweetly, David shared his own candid shot of Victoria back in 2013 – captioning his sweet Facebook photo: "See, I told you she smiles."

© Photo: Getty Images Victoria and husband David were caught chatting at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

The star sparked headlines at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in 2018, when she was accused of remaining stony-faced throughout – but we spotted her smiling as she chatted to fellow guests in the chapel.

© Photo: Getty Images The Wannabe hitmaker raised a smile onstage in 2015

Looking beautiful in her fitted red gown, Victoria couldn't help but smile as she spoke on stage at the Glamour Women of the Year awards in 2015.

© Photo: Getty Images Gleeful Victoria was seen laughing at London Fashion Week in 2018

Happy times! We love this shot of Victoria reacting with joy during the finale of her show at London Fashion Week in 2018.

© Photo: Getty Images The fashionista was a vision on the red carpet in 2005

We love this carefree snap of Victoria posing on the red carpet at the Laureus World Sports Awards in 2005.

© Photo: Getty Images Victoria showed off her gleaming smile in a rare off-guard moment

Can we call this a pout-smile? Whatever it is, she's got it nailed.

© Photo: Getty Images This 2004 photo was PDA-tastic

Loved-up Victoria and David made countless PDAs on the red carpet back in the day – this sweet photo was taken in 2004. Could you see Victoria rocking a red lip today?

© Photo: Getty Images The gym-loving star smiled for cameras on the red carpet

Looking toned and tanned at the Silver Clef Awards back in 2001.

© Photo: Getty Images VB was a natural beauty in this gleeful photograph

In 1997, a fresh-faced Victoria appeared in South Africa with the Spice Girls for a landmark meeting with Prince Charles and Nelson Mandela. What a moment!

© Photo: Getty Images The Spice Girls star and David showed off their matching grins

A newly-engaged Victoria stepped out for a photocall to announce the couple's happy news in 1998. Look at that carefree smile!

© Photo: Getty Images Posh and Becks couldn't contain their joy in this iconic snap from their wedding

Victoria shared this sweet throwback photo to her social media to wish husband David a happy Valentine's Day. We love the colour coordinated outfits but love their matching grins even more!

© Photo: Getty Images Posh looked positively radiant in this throwback photo with husband David

Victoria posted this adorable throwback snap of her and David while in New York. The designer cracked a pretty smiling as she embraced her husband in an Instagram post which she captioned: "1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later - taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham! I love you @davidbeckham."

© Dave Hogan Victoria looked so different back in 1998

Posh was pictured rocking a gold bodycon dress in 1998, displaying a non-permanent tattoo of a Chinese dragon on her arm. The star's joyous grin truly took centre stage in the snap.

© John Stanton Victoria flashed her pearly whites in this 1997 photo

This iconic snap of Victoria taken on a Spice Girls shoot in Bali back in 1997 revealed the fashionista's pearly whites in all their glory. Have you ever seen her looking so delighted?

DISCOVER: 5 times Victoria Beckham twinned with mini-me Harper Beckham