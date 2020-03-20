﻿
18 Photos | Fashion

Celebrity parents and kids wearing matching outfits: Amanda Holden to Rachel Riley

Style runs in the family!

Sophie Hamilton
Photo: © Instagram
There is nothing cuter than mother-daughter matching outfits, are we right? Luckily for us, celebrity mums are professionals at this fun fashion past-time. They choose a pretty dress or sweet pyjama set, then buy the kiddie copy - and voila, instant 'aww' factor! 

Scroll down to see more of your favourite star mums and their mini-mes…

Rachel Riley and Maven

In July, Rachel Riley shared an adorable snap to mark her wedding anniversary to husband Pasha Kovalev, and we couldn’t help but notice she had adorably matched her outfit with baby daughter Maven! How cute is that? While the Countdown star wore her rainbow cherry print dress – which we're sure is the HVN 'Maria' dress, which has sadly since sold out – her little girl sweetly wore a multi-spot print outfit, too.

ola-ella-twin
Photo: © Instagram
Ola Jordan and Ella

Ola Jordan is giving us life with her adorable selfies with daughter Ella, and we love it when their outfits match. Earlier this week, the former Strictly Come Dancing pro posted a cuddling photo on her Instagram Story, showing off a gorgeous patterned midi dress with puff sleeves – while little Ella also wore a fun motif with her cherry-print babygrow. How cute is that?

chrissy-teigen-luna-twin
Photo: © Instagram
Chrissy Teigen and Luna

Chrissy Teigen often likes to twin with her daughter Luna – remember those matching avocado print bodysuits? – and last month she did it again. The duo looked so adorable in their pink and white outfits, with Chrissy opting for a playsuit version while little Luna wore the floral-print design in a sweet pinafore dress. Cuteness overload! 

kate-middleton-charlotte-twin
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte

It's an oldie but a goodie! Who can forget what an adorable little snow bunny Princess Charlotte made in her tiny pink ski suit when she joined her family in the French Alps in 2016? Kate opted for a white version, but both suits featured a cosy-looking fur-trimmed hood. So cute!

khloe-kardashian-true-twin
Photo: © Instagram
Khloe Kardashian and True

How fierce does Khloe Kardashian look? The reality TV star loves to match outfits with her daughter True, and often has a more reserved version of her Christmas Eve ensemble made up for her little girl. Case in point, last Christmas, Khloe made jaws drop in her stunning thigh-split shimmery gold gown, with little True's version featured a pretty gold bodice and exaggerated skirt. Love it!

rochelle-humes-alai-valle
Photo: © Instagram
Rochelle Humes with Alaia-Mai and Valle

During the coronavirus crisis, pyjamas have become a staple item in most people's lockdown wardrobes. Rochelle Humes proved how stylish the comfortable clothing can be by matching her leopard print PJs with her two daughters!

1-kim-kardashian
Kim Kardashian and North

Kim Kardashian melted fans' hearts when she shared a picture of daughter North and her pals - including Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope - wearing mini versions of her Skims cosy collection. "The Cardi Crew in @skims cozy collection! Should we really make these for kids? Drop a comment below if we should do a mommy and me collection!" she wrote on the Instagram snap. 

amnada holden
Amanda Holden with Lexi and Hollie

Girls night in! How sweet are Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and her daughter Lexi and Hollie? The trio dressed in matching pink sleepwear featuring their own initials for a hotel stay early in 2019. Amanda's oldest daughter Lexi is her mum's double.

victoria beckham
Victoria Beckham and Harper

Remember this sweet photo of Victoria with her daughter Harper? The close pair donned identical Vogue robes for a mum-daughter day. What we'd do for one of those robes…

serenawilliams
Photo: © Instagram
Serena Williams and Alexis

Tennis champion Serena Williams is another star mama to indulge in the stylish mini-me trend with her adorable daughter Alexis Olympia. Just look at their matching fifties-style skirts, white blouses and chic pink neck-ties. Love it!

stacey-solomon-rex
Photo: © Instagram
Stacey Solomon and Rex

Stacey Solomon is the queen of coordinating outfits! From getting the whole family to rock matching Christmas pyjamas to dressing in the same fur-lined white puffer jacket as Rex to support Joe Swash during his time on Dancing on Ice, it's hard to pick a favourite.

vogue-williams-theodore
Vogue Williams and Theodore

Who says you can't match your outfit with your son? Vogue has an incredible collection of chic jackets and it appears her son Theodore owns his own mini versions, too! From green quilted jackets to leopard print versions and red puffas, the matching outfit options for their daily walks are endless.

2-christine-lampard-patricia
Photo: © Instagram
Christine Lampard and Patricia

Christine and her little girl Patricia both love to bundle up in Moncler puffer coats during the colder weather. How adorable?

beyonce
Beyonce and Blue Ivy

Aw, we love these gorgeous floral dresses on global superstar Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy. The pair often dress in the same outfits, with Beyonce sharing the sweet snaps on her social media pages. Too cool.

alesha dixon
Alesha Dixon and Azura

This snap of singer Alesha and her super-sweet daughter Azura is just the best. Alesha revealed how she had a smaller version of her beautiful floral gown made for her little girl. What a stunning pair - and matching top knots too!

3-demi-moore
Photo: © Instagram
Demi Moore and Rumer

How identical (and beautiful!) do Demi Moore and Rumer Willis look in their matching jumpsuits? Rumer joked in her Instagram caption: "That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother #twinning #imnotmad." 

ferne mccann
Ferne McCann and Sunday

Ferne and her daughter Sunday were the picture of cuteness at the wedding of Billie Faiers in March 2019. The former TOWIE star dressed herself and her little girl in coordinating pink silk dresses with matching hair accessories.

Ferne wrote on her Instagram page about the special day: "Of course I wanted to twin with my darling girl. Thankyou @gracelanestudio for our bespoke pieces you are truly talented. & @ellisransonx for making it all come together & helping with the design."

mariah carey
Mariah Carey and Monroe

Can you imagine the awesome life little Monroe has with superstar mum Mariah? Here the pair are in their matching striped pink pyjamas for a girls' pamper night. We heart this.

