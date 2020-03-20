There is nothing cuter than mother-daughter matching outfits, are we right? Luckily for us, celebrity mums are professionals at this fun fashion past-time. They choose a pretty dress or sweet pyjama set, then buy the kiddie copy - and voila, instant 'aww' factor!
Scroll down to see more of your favourite star mums and their mini-mes…
Rachel Riley and Maven
In July, Rachel Riley shared an adorable snap to mark her wedding anniversary to husband Pasha Kovalev, and we couldn’t help but notice she had adorably matched her outfit with baby daughter Maven! How cute is that? While the Countdown star wore her rainbow cherry print dress – which we're sure is the HVN 'Maria' dress, which has sadly since sold out – her little girl sweetly wore a multi-spot print outfit, too.
