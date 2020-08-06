Stacey Solomon reveals clever trick to make her sons do their homework - and you'll be inspired Is there anything Stacey Solomon can't do?!

It's certainly been a busy year for TV's Stacey Solomon! In between filming Loose Women and Celebrity Gogglebox, the mum-of-three has launched a brand new kidswear collection for Primark. "I'm so excited," she told HELLO! "I made about six or seven mood boards, and I also asked the boys what they liked, so a lot of the collection is really influenced by them." If you follow Stacey on Instagram, you'll know she is a doting mum to her three sons, Zachary, Leighton, and Rex.

Stacey has created her new collection with help from her three sons

Over the past year, she's fast-become an Instagram sensation, and Stacey's 3.6million followers are often inspired by her candid and relatable posts about motherhood. From filming herself making daily fruit platters for the boys or getting them involved in her DIY projects, to sharing helpful parenting hacks and revealing her own struggles as a mum; Stacey's honesty is a breath of fresh air. Opening up about her top parenting tips, the mum-of-three chatted to HELLO how she gets her sons to do their homework:

"Let them not do it, let them get a detention, and make them walk home," she said. "Zach has now missed two pieces of homework since he started in September because he hates having to walk home when he misses the school bus, and that's what you've got to do when you've got a detention because I'm not coming out at five o'clock to pick him up from school!"

Stacey shares a close relationship with her own mum, Fiona, and she often turns to her for advice:

"The best advice she ever gave me was just do what works for you. Don't dwell on anything for too long. She's really good, my mum, at being like 'it's not worth worrying about, you could spend the rest of your life worrying about whether you did the right thing by your kids but as long as your intentions are good, that's what's important. Nobody's perfect!'"

When it comes to her children, Stacey is determined to equip the boys with important life skills for the future. "We cook together all the time because I really do not want my sons to leave my home and not be able to put a wash on or cook," she said. "I have a real thing about it, I just want them to be independent and able to run a home."

Stacey often turns to her own mum for parenting advice

Opening up about her close bond with the boys, Stacey explained:

"I think as they get older, the sweetest thing they do is talk to me. I love it when they talk to me about something that's really on their minds or ask me a question or ask me if I'm ok. I think at this point they can tell if my mood changes. It's the sweetest thing when they recognise or notice that something's different, and I think 'oh my god they know me and they care about me.'"

Stacey Solomon's childrenswear edit with Primark is in store now.

