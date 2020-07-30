9 Best face masks for children going back to school - plain washable face coverings Do you have your children’s face coverings sorted ahead of schools going back in September?

School’s out for summer – but before we know it, it’ll be time for our children to go back to school. This year – for obvious reasons – things are different, and as parents get the school uniform kit sorted ahead of September there's a new addition to the list – face masks. But which face coverings are best and what are the rules? We've investigated – and gathered together the best washable and reusable face masks for children going back to school. Scroll down to see the list.

RELATED: The best fun face masks for kids - patterns, animals and cartoon characters

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amazing hack to stop your glasses steaming up when wearing a face mask

Will my child have to return to school in September?

As it stands, schools will definitely reopen in September and it will be compulsory for all children to attend, barring a few exceptions for those who are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus.

What are the official rules regarding face masks for children in schools?

The current government advice states that masks are not mandatory in schools. The government website states: "Wearing a face covering or face mask in schools or other education settings is not recommended.”

Will face masks be compulsory at my child’s school?

Although there is no official rule to make masks mandatory on a nationwide level, individual schools may decide to ask children to wear face coverings. A school in Cheshire this week became the first to make face masks compulsory for secondary pupils, and others may follow. Even if they are not required in the classroom, remember that they will still be required on public transport by law for children ages 11 and over.

Bearing in mind the expert advice that you should change face masks after every use – and this could include two trips on public transport per day - it’s a good idea to invest in at least four masks so you have spares for washing.

Which masks are best for children going back to school and where can I buy them?

Schools are likely to favour plain masks, possibly matching your child’s school uniform. There are several good washable plain masks for children you can buy online, and some that can be discretely personalised with your child’s name so you don’t have to worry about them getting lost. It’s important you invest in one in a size that fits correctly around the nose and under the chin to avoid the spread of coronavirus. We’ve rounded up the best below.

Personalised child eco-friendly face covering, £5.50, Etsy

Antibacterial children’s face covering red, £17.95, Pacamask

Grey mask with permanent filter for children, £13, Vistaprint

Personalised face mask blue, £14.99, Etsy

RELATED: The ULTIMATE face mask guide - the rules, styles and everything you need to know

Boys 3 pack tie die, £18, River Island

5 pack children’s face masks, £8.04, Etsy

Green mask with permanent filter for children, £13, Vistaprint

Children’s mask for ages 3-12, £6.99, Amazon

Children’s breathable face mask with filter, £7.72, Etsy

Face mask storage cases:

personalised face mask case, £4.83, Etsy

Personalised mask pouch and hand sanitizer kit, £10.52, Etsy

RELATED: The new rules for children wearing masks in shops and on public transport

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.