Uber Influencer Niomi Smart is hosting her first clothes swapping party (and Stacey Dooley would approve!) The YouTube star has joined forces with Clothes Aid for a very special project

Niomi Smart has amassed over 1.6 million followers on Instagram and has nearly over 2 million followers on her Youtube platform. The author and is also currently the face of Oasis Fashion and has teamed up with the brand on her latest passion project.

She recently appeared on a BBC documentary alongside Stacey Dooley about fast fashion where they lifted the lid on ways we can become more sustainable when it comes our wardrobes. She admits: “I realised it was time for us all to rethink fashion. There are brilliant sustainable brands out there that are using innovative, eco-friendly fibres, but one of the best ways is to buy less frequently, and only purchase things that you adore and know will wear for years to come.”

The programme fast tracked her interest in sustainability and gave her the idea to host clothes swap parties to try and encourage others to have a more sustainable approach by swapping rather than buying something new. “Many women have clothes at the back of their wardrobe that they haven’t worn in a long time, and probably never will again. We are under constant pressure to keep on top of trends, with new collections being released every few weeks, making us feel like our current clothes are old fashioned, even if they’re only a few months old. I had the idea to gather women together for a fun Smart Swap party, to swap each other’s clothes instead of going out and splashing the cash on new ones. One person’s ‘old’, becomes another person’s ‘new’.

Join Niomi Smart as she hosts her first clothes swap party, Smart Swap! In association with Clothes Aid, who raise money for UK Charities. Niomi and five of her friends along with Oasis Fashion will each have their own rail and they are inviting readers to bring a maximum of 10 items to swap. Get your tickets here.

The details you need:

When:

3rd December, 7pm-11pm.

Where:

Nobu Hotel Shoreditch, 10-50 Willow Street, London, EC2A 4BH

All proceeds go to charity.

Find out more at clothesaid.co.uk