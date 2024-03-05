Backstage Beauty: Chloe Lloyd on 'Texas hair,' her go-to skin tint and why Barbarella is still iconic

From humble beginnings in her hometown of Cheshire, model and influencer Chloe Lloyd is proud to be a self-made woman,

“I'm from a normal, small town and worked hard to get where I am now,” says the 31-year-old.

With over 496k followers looking at her daily style and beauty tips, Chloe’s quiet luxury aesthetic and gorgeous GRWM’s epitomise everything we love about influencers today - inspiration and zero gatekeeping. She’s regularly sharing where her favourite fashion finds and beauty must-haves are from and we love her for it.

Hello! Fashion - April-May 2024

"I am so excited to be a Hello! Fashion cover girl. I feel like getting a cover...it's just the best. You can put it in a frame, you can put it on your wall. I've always wanted to be a Hello! Fashion cover girl," she tells us.

Now, as we reveal Chloe as Hello! Fashion’s April-May cover star, we couldn’t help but ask Chloe for her ultimate make-up and skincare essentials and what it means to her to be a Hello! Fashion cover girl...

What’s the best part of your job?

"I love the shoots, I love the styling. I'm obsessed. I did so many modelling jobs when I first started. I can't remember a particular one, but they were always crazy ones with crazy clothes. I remember absolutely loving it.”

If you were on a deserted island, what three beauty products would you take with you?

“That is so hard because I really love beauty products. I obviously need an SPF because I’m on a desert island but if that wasn’t needed, I’d have to have a skin tint. I really like the L'Oréal Paris Skin True Match Nude Plumping Tinted Serum, it’s so nice.

L'Oréal Paris True Match Plumping Tinted Serum, £14.99

"Maybe mascara and a lip balm too. It has to be coloured lip balm though!”

L'Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara, £12.99

Thoughts on the 'Texas Hair' from the shoot?

© @davidreissphotography Chloe Lloyd is Hello! Fashion's April-May 2024 cover star

“The bigger, the better. This hair? It's full of secrets. I love it. I feel like it reminds me of Barbarella, which I love.”

Do you have a preferred beauty look?

“My favourite beauty look has to be a winged eye and a nude lip. I feel like it's so classic and iconic.”

Dress, £2,200, The Atelier London; Gloves, £65, Elissa Poppy; Earrings, £5,100, ring, £22,000, necklace, £13,400, all Van Cleef & Arpels

L'Oréal Paris Perfect Slim by Superliner, £6.99

L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Nudes of Worth Lipstick in Worth It, £8.99

What beauty trends will you be taking away from the cover shoot?

“The hairstylist, used these things in my hair which make it even bigger. They were called sausages and I'm going to go and buy some sausages! I'm obsessed.”

The full interview with Chloe Lloyd appears in the April-May 2024 issue of Hello! Fashion...

Photographer: @davidreissphotography

Stylist: @harrietnicolsonstylist

Hair: @theofficiallewispallett

Makeup: @mariacomparettomua

Dog: @obi.theschnauzer

Words: @becklesd

Art Director: @marion_reilly

Production: @clarepenners

Videographer: @valiraza