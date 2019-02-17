Harper Beckham twins with this fashion icon at Victoria Beckham's LFW show Harper is so chic!

On Sunday, Victoria Beckham's family watched on proudly from the front row at London Fashion Week as she showcased her second show in the capital. And at just seven-years-old, Harper Beckham proved once again that she's a mini style icon – even twinning with American Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. The little girl's newly-cut French bob is identical to Anna's trademark hair, and the pair sat together as they watched the catwalk show. Their resemblance didn't go unnoticed by dad David Beckham either, who joked about their matching hairstyles on Instagram Stories. "Harper and Anna who wore it better? Both amazing," he wrote. Harper looked chic dressed in a black polo neck jumper and skirt, and was accompanied by her dad and brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. Brooklyn's girlfriend Hana Cross also joined the family, as did David and Victoria's parents.

Harper Beckham and Anna Wintour have matching hairstyles

Victoria's Autumn Winter collection was created with modern femininity in mind, according to the former Spice Girl. Ahead of the show, the fashion designer teased what fans can expect in a short Facebook post. She said that her brand's signature silhouettes would be used, and that she had designed the collection "by thinking about what women want." Chain print dresses, checks and elongated hems featured on the runway, as well as neon courts and supersized cuffs and sleeves.

MORE: Harper Beckham makes Brooklyn and Hana Cross breakfast in bed

David Beckham made the observation

Ahead of the show, Victoria's family sent her a beautiful bouquet of flowers to wish her luck, along with a card. They then headed to London where Harper and the boys got their hair styled to perfection before the show. David shared pictures of them getting ready on Instagram Stories in a number of behind-the-scenes photos.

READ: Prince William and Prince Harry to split royal household

The entire family came out to support Victoria Beckham

Harper made her FROW debut at the age of four, and has been showing a keen interest in fashion. Over the past year, the little girl has been enjoying experimenting with her hair after she persuaded her parents to let her cut it. David in particular had been very protective of Harper's Rapunzel-like hair, but finally gave in. Since Harper got it cut over the summer, she has since had a number of different styles.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.