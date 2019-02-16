Harper Beckham makes big brother Brooklyn and his girlfriend breakfast in bed How cute!

Little Harper Beckham was the hostess with the mostess over the weekend, as she treated her big brother Brooklyn and his new girlfriend Hanna Cross to breakfast in bed. The seven-year-old served them pancakes with chocolate dipping sauce and fresh strawberries. Hanna shared a photo of the breakfast on her Instagram Stories on Saturday morning, captioning it: "Breakfast in bed from Harper, I love you [love heart emojis]." The picture also showed a little paper flower that Harper gave with the morning feast.

READ: Ronan Keating's daughter Missy appears on The Voice UK

See Hanna's Instagram Stories here

Romance is definitely in the air in the Beckham household, as the whole family celebrated Valentine's Day this week. Proud dad-of-four David shared a photo of Victoria and Harper enjoying their cards and presents. In the picture, little Harper sat on her mum's knee while reading cards from her dad David and brothers - Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo - and looking at the huge bouquet of flowers sitting on the dressing table. There were also a couple of exciting looking boxes on the table, which likely held special gifts inside. Doting David lovingly captioned the photograph: "Our girls enjoying a lot of love yesterday... Happy Valentines mummy & Harper love Daddy @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham [love heart emojis]."

READ: Movie from Meghan Markle's acting past set to release this year

Meanwhile Brooklyn spent the day with his model girlfriend Hanna in Paris! He shared some adorable updates of the day, which was spent visiting the Eiffel Tower, walking along the Seine and taking pit stops to enjoy some red wine and good food. Brooklyn uploaded a photo of the pair, which he captioned: "Me and my girl. Luckiest man in the world. Love you baby."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.