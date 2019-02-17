Prince William and Prince Harry to split their royal household The brothers are set to do this ahead of the royal baby's arrival

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex are set to split their royal household within weeks, ahead of the arrival of Harry and the Duchess of Sussex's baby in the spring. The Sunday Times reports that the brothers will create separate courts, with the division of their shared household reflecting on their forever increasingly different responsibilities. The change also means that their staff will divide. The report comes just ahead of Harry and Meghan's move. The royal couple have been living next door to William and Kate at Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace, but will soon be moving to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Prince William and Prince Harry are splitting their royal household

It was announced in November that Harry and Meghan would relocate to Windsor rather than stay at Kensington Palace as originally expected. Frogmore Cottage has since been undergoing extensive renovation works that have been overseen by the couple, including having a £50,000 green energy unit installed, and reportedly creating an eco-friendly nursery for their firstborn. The couple are thought to be moving there in March, just in time for the arrival of their baby, who is said to be due in April or May.

MORE: Movie from Meghan Markle's acting past set to be released this year

Meghan and Harry's new official residence is particularly special to the couple, not only because it will be where they raise their first child, but because it faces the stunning grounds of the couple's wedding reception venue, Frogmore House. The happy couple tied the knot in May 2018, in front of the royal family and their famous friends. Just five months later, they announced the happy news that they were expecting a baby.

The split will happen just before Harry and Meghan's first baby arrives

READ: Prince William and Kate arrange private screening of this Oscar-nominated film for Prince George

The Duke and Duchess’ new home was previously used as accommodation for staff at Windsor Castle, and former royal chef Darren McGrady told HELLO! it would need a lot of work to play host to the royals. "When I was there, Frogmore Cottage was split into five different homes. Staff accommodation was run by the Crown properties so it was paid for by the government and they never really overspend," Darren revealed. "It was a fantastic location – you're in the Queen's back garden – but a little bit run-down. If something wanted repairing it would just be repaired, it would never be replaced. The staff quarters were never the most luxurious so I can imagine there's a lot of work to be done to turn them into royal accommodation."

Loading the player...

Royal weddings in 2018

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.