Can we just talk about Gigi Hadid's latest catwalk looks?! WOW Suits you, Gigi.

Gigi Hadid is one of the biggest models around, so it's no wonder designers are desperate to have her on their catwalks modelling their designs. In the past week, we've seen quite a lot of the 24-year-old supermodel; whether she's been at the airport wearing her tracksuits, attending the CFDA Awards, modelling menswear or opening shows for dear friends, with every outfit we've wished we could swap lives with the LA native.

The world-renowned supermodel has been a busy bee; on Sunday evening, Gigi and her sister Bella walked in a menswear show for Versace. You might be wondering: What's so exciting about that? Well, she modelled menswear. Looking incredible in her shirt, tie and slicked back hair, the rocked the masculine ensemble with aplomb. Taking to Instagram after the show, she captioned a photo: "Ok so we all know I love a menswear moment. I also, always and forever, love me some @donatella_versace. The collection @versace show last night made so many dreams come true [menswear looks I’m going to steal for my own closet] that my breath was taken away every direction I looked. DV, you inspire me in so many ways. I love you and am so grateful to know you, work with you, and get to experience the creativity of Versace. Thank you so much for having me."

It's not the only thank you note she wrote - over the weekend she also thanked Carine Roitfeld for giving her the opportunity to open her fashion show on Thursday night in Florence. In the midst of Pitti Uomo, Carine Roitfeld held the first official CR Runway fashion show with LuisaViaRoma, calling in Gigi and her sister Bella Hadid to walk the show. As well, Joan Smalls, Lara Stone, and Irina Shayk all walked in the show. Lenny Kravitz performed, and it was the ultimate fashion party!

All eyes were on Gigi as she came out rocking a Karl Lagerfeld design to pay tribute to the fashion designer who passed away earlier this year. Uploading photos from the night, Gigi wrote: "I will never forget my first time in Firenze, #CRRunway! @carineroitfeld thank you so much for giving me the honour of opening your show, in a vintage look in celebration of your dear friend and our forever inspiration #KarlLagerfeld. Every model, iconic designer piece, and audience member accumulated last night is a true testament to what a living legend you are, Carine! Anything for you. We love you so much. #CRxLVR."

It's official: As well as looking amazing, you can't deny that Gigi has impeccable manners.

