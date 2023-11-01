Best designer vegan handbags of 2023

Once upon a time, a quality designer bag meant one thing, and one thing only: leather. Now, the animal-derived fabric no longer necessarily represents the pinnacle of luxury goods.
In fact, there are plenty of excellent vegan designer brands that are making waves in the accessory market. For one, Los Angeles-based JW Pei has made a huge impression with its cult Gabbi shoulder bags, having been spotted on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski.
Securing that much-coveted supermodel seal of approval has propelled JW Pei to new heights, and so it's no wonder that many more designers are looking to get on board and cater for those wanting to avoid animal-derived materials.
What are vegan handbags made from?
Vegan handbags are made from a variety of materials, with faux leather being one of the main alternatives. Most vegan leather is made from polyurethane, a polymer usually derived from petroleum.
Many brands are now experimenting with plant-derived alternatives, including 'leather' created from cactus, apple and pineapple waste.
Is Stella McCartney vegan?
The Stella McCartney label has never used leather, feathers, fur or skin within its collections, but it is not vegan. Some of its pieces contain animal-derived materials, silks and wools for instance.
However, the brand is committed to innovation, and is constantly working on developing new materials. Its 'Frame Mylo' design - marketed as the world’s first-ever luxury handbag - is created from mycelium, the root-like structures of fungi.
How we chose the pieces:
- Style: Naturally, a super stylish bag silhouette is essential. When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best styles, we made sure that each of our picks were either bang on trend for AW23 or had a certain classic appeal for maximum wearability. We've delivered on scope - from glossy clutches to croc-effect crossbodys, these are the pieces we're lusting after this season.
- Brand: All our picks are by designer labels, ranging from Stella McCartney to Mashu, and they're all suitable for vegans.
Hello! Fashion shares the best designer vegan handbags to shop now:
