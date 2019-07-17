The Victoria Beckham pyjama outfit two VERY famous sisters-in-law love And we can see why...

Victoria Beckham's fashion label has a lot of famous fans. The former Spice Girl celebrated her 10-year anniversary of the label this year, and pretty much every A-lister has stepped out in her threads. From the Duchess of Sussex and the Countess of Wessex to J-Lo and VB's bestie Eva Longoria, they love their 'posh' ensembles. Victoria shared a picture on her Instagram on Monday, of two very famous sisters-in-law rocking her new pyjama suit! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner (who married her beau Joe Jonas earlier this month) have both donned the cream set with gold detail. Great style clearly runs in the family! The colour block shirt costs £730 and the trousers come in at £750. Mixing comfort and style, the relaxed fit looks low-key yet elegant and is a great option for both day and the evening.

VB first wore the design earlier this year

We last saw Priyanka, who's married to Nick Jonas, back in May when she and her husband visited London. They had an action-packed few days - dining at Nobut in Mayfair, and they also had an incredible night at the Royal Albert Hall to watch (and meet!) Mariah Carey. And the best bit - they also headed over to Windsor to visit new mum the Duchess of Sussex where they met baby Archie Harrison. Aww!

Shirt, £730, Trousers, £750, Victoria Beckham

Priyanka's good friend Meghan is a big fan of Victoria Beckham's designs. The Former Suits star was a vision in white at the Commonwealth Service in March.

The then-pregnant royal rocked a chain-print skirt dress by VB, which is part of the new spring collection. Priced at £1,668, the busy-style print was bang on trend and suited her olive skin tone perfectly.

And on Christmas Day, the wife of Prince Harry wore the label from head to toe - wearing a navy blue dress, coat and even carried one of Victoria's bags.

