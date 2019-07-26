All the boldest fashion trends this year's Love Islanders have inspired Would you wear any of these?

This year's Love Island is nearing its end! And while we'll no doubt be looking back over all the funniest and most dramatic scenes over the series this week, we'd be mad not to pay homage to the most fashionable moments, too. Who can forget Ovie's incredible wardrobe of statement shirts? Or Francesca's gorgeous anti-influencer style? One thing's for sure, all of this year's cast has had quite the impact on British shoppers, sparking plenty of trends with their bold outfits. And according to Love The Sales, there are some specific styles that the islanders have prompted a sales surge for - let's investigate…

Neon

Apparently, neon has been the most popular trend with Love Island viewers - there was even a neon-themed episode, of course. The likes of Amber, Anna and Molly-Mae were among the biggest fans of glow-in-the-dark hues, wearing everything from swimwear and bodysuits to mini skirts and dresses, as well as neon nails. Shoppers took note - searches that included the phrase 'neon' went up by 221 per cent over eight weeks, with the most popular colours being yellow and lime green.

Snake print

Our Love Island ladies favoured snake over leopard and tiger this year - searches for snake print clothing increased by 121 per cent over the course of the show. Snake-print bikinis were the most-wanted styles in the UK, but sliders, trousers and bodysuits were also popular. In fact, some of the stars regularly combined both neon and snake print in their swimwear, which was extra-popular with shoppers.

Cowl neck dresses

As for evening-wear, slinky cowl-neck dresses were a definite favourite. Since June, searches increased by 79 per cent. The most in-demand styles are mini dresses - seen on Elma and Maura, who both opted for red designs during the series.

Pattern shirts

Not forgetting the male stars, patterned and Hawaiian shirts were arguably the biggest trend for the boys! Despite arriving at the villa later, Ovie has championed this trend - word is, there wasn't an increase in demand until he joined the show and regularly wore more eccentric designs. Demand for similar styles shot up 68 per cent at that point.

Perspex heels

When it comes to footwear, the islanders love a statement perspex pair. Searches for the transparent heels went up by 45 per cent since the start of the show. Shoppers hunted out the trend on ASOS, Missguided and Nasty Gal - we're not surprised, since the girls practically teamed them with every evening outfit.

Who wins the fashion battle?

As for individual style points, the villa's biggest fashion influencer is Molly-Mae, who has a mammoth 2.2 million followers on Instagram. Has anyone else tried to copy her perfect blonde top-knot? Apparently, her biggest influence on shoppers was the green snake print bikini she wore during episode 7. Days after, 11,000 people trawled the internet in search of the bikini.

