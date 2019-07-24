Anna DENIES Love Island producers knew about Jordan's intentions with India Producers were shocked by Jordan's change of heart

What an episode. Wednesday night's episode saw a double dumping, with Anna and Jordan leaving the Love Island villa once and for all having split up following Jordan's admission that he had growing feelings for India. Although some fans took to Twitter to suggest that producers convinced Jordan to create a romance with India to create some drama in the villa, Anna revealed to HELLO! that those behind-the-scenes on the show were as surprised by feelings as she was.

Speaking about whether the producers had a hand in the drama, she said "Absolutely not. No way. The producers were shocked themselves. That morning I was telling them I had a feeling something was going on… they were confused. They had nothing to do with it." The 29-year-old also revealed that the islanders received snippets of information every time a new islander went into the villa, but producers made things very difficult for them to get any real gossip. She explained: "So basically when new islanders come in we try to get as much information from them as we can, but it's difficult because the producers will get involved and be like, 'Stop doing this.' And they are told not to tell us, but it's very hard when all of these islanders are constantly asking you questions that things do slip out."

She continued: "But the information we do get is so small and pretty pointless. But I mean, anything from the outside world at that point is big for us. So yeah, we do manage to get a bit of information." The reality show star also confirmed it was totally over with Jordan, saying: "No way! For me, it was over the moment he took Curtis and said he liked another girl… I think Jordan's behaviour has been the worst in Love Island history… I had to be the victim of it, just my luck."

