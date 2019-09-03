Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams is officially the V&A’s most popular exhibition of all time You won’t believe how many people went

London’s Victoria and Albert Museum has announced that Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams has become its most visited exhibition to date. Opened on the 2 February 2019 and closed on the 1 September 2019, the blockbuster show was seen by 594,994 visitors and surpassed the former record set by 2015’s Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty by over 100,000 visitors.

A stunning overview of one of the most beloved fashion houses in history, its popularity should really come as no surprise. The show was the most comprehensive exhibition of the House of Dior ever stage in the UK and it presented over 500 objects, with over 200 rare Haute Couture garments shown alongside accessories, fashion photography, film, vintage perfume, original make-up, illustrations, magazines, and Christian Dior’s personal possessions. Tracing the history and impact of the brand from 1947 to the present day, it highlighted Christian Dior’s fascination with British culture and connections to the UK and as well as examining his influence, it also looked at the six artistic directors who have succeeded him.

Popular with the public and celebrities alike, all the tickets were sold out for the full run within three weeks after opening at the start of the year. In fact, the V&A actually agreed to extend the exhibition’s run for seven extra weeks due to popular demand.

Talking of it’s unprecedented popularity, Tristram Hunt, Director of the V&A, said: “In 1947 Christian Dior changed the face of fashion, creating a lasting legacy that continues to inspire today. The V&A has a history of staging revelatory fashion exhibitions, so we knew that Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams would be popular, but we have been overwhelmed by the phenomenal visitor response since it opened in February.”

Prior to this show and Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, the museum has also shown The Golden Age of Couture: Paris and London 1947-1957 as well as Fashioned From Nature. They’re yet to confirm what will be the next big fashion exhibit but if this track record is anything to go by, we know it’s going to be good.