Who is Misha Nonoo? Everything you need to know about the fashion designer Meet Meghan Markle's good friend...

If you're only just hearing the name Misha Nonoo, where have you been? The fashion designer is a favourite with the royal set, and was personally chosen by Duchess Meghan to feature within her Smart Works capsule clothing collection, and above all else, they're really good friends. Misha designed the Smart Set Shirt, and for every shirt sold, Misha will donate one to Smart Works to add to the work wardrobes of women in need.

"When the Duchess of Sussex came to me and said 'this is what I’m doing, I’m royal patron now.' I’d already heard of Smart Works and was a big fan of the work they did. It aligned so closely with my values of empowering women and dressing women for their professional pursuits so there was no way I’d say no to it. I was really excited for the opportunity.

"I was asked specially to do the white shirt because that’s our signature. It was actually a very, very easy process. The Duchess is a consummate professional. It’s been a real pleasure to work with everyone on the team."

Revealing what Meghan wanted from her designs, Misha said: "It was clear that the shirt to be tailored. And be a closer fit to the body so that it was something that looked smart when tucked in and underneath a jacket and wasn’t too oversized. So it was a bit more of a classic style she was looking for."

What was the main aim? "Collectively we are looking to empower more women … When they talk to you about what’s happened to them and they have their mirror moment and they get coached, it doesn’t matter what they’ve been through – whether they get into that or not, they were obviously in a vulnerable position when they went to Smart Works. Being empowered, through that process, is something for me – being able to touch that in a small way, is really meaningful. Professionally, it is something that was really important to me and personally, it really touches me too.”

But who is Misha Nonoo? Well, she is a fashion designer who was born in Bahrain, raised in London and educated in Paris. According to her website, her "multicultural upbringing exposed her to a diverse collection of references, showcasing a unique outlook for the modern, multifaceted woman through the development of a 'capsule wardrobe' in her work."

Misha won industry recognition when she became a finalist for the 2013 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, and was named one of Forbes’ '30 Under 30' as well as Crain’s New York Business’ '40 under 40.'

She is also famous for being the first designer to use social media as a venue for fashion shows, exclusively debuting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection on Instagram and her Fall 2016 collection on Snapchat - how very modern.

Meghan has worn Misha's designs before - remember the white button-down shirt she wore to the Invictus Games held in Toronto back in September 2017? It was called The Husband Shirt and Meghan wore this for her first public outing with Prince Harry, pairing the shirt with skinny jeans and ballet flats.

At the time, Misha said: "I had no idea she was going to wear it. It was a beautiful surprise and I was touched. The exposure has been incredible."

Misha is engaged to her boyfriend, Michael “Mikey” Hess, and he popped the question while on holiday together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Hess is an entrepreneur who used to work in finance and whose grandfather founded the Hess Oil and Chemical Corporation. The couple made their first public appearance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2018.

According to the Daily Mail, Misha is currently in the process of designing her own wedding dress, which she admitted has been "stressful" and "challenging".

Meghan's friendship with Nonoo goes back years, meeting through a mutual friend in Miami and quickly becoming close. Meghan and Misha initially bonded over charity work. "We really bonded over that to begin with — and we both love dogs, too. We have been very close ever since," Misha once said. "I love her to death. She is the coolest girl in the world."

Despite conflicting rumours and reports, Misha is still widely believed to be the royal couple's mystery matchmaker, though she refuses to confirm or deny. Either way, this is one fashion designer who Meghan loves and adores