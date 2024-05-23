How to wear black in summer for maximum chic

Usually when thinking of summer, we think of bright hues, eclectic prints or sorbet shades. Lighter tones and airy fabrics spring to mind, however, there are some who would rather sport an all-black ensemble all year round.
Whilst black is famed for its understated elegance, it's not always the first choice for a summer wardrobe. As seen on the SS24 runways, black is having its moment this summer. From structured tailoring at Jacquemus to sheer dresses at Chanel and a more preppy feel at Miu Miu, there were a mix of styles throughout fashion month.
Certainly treading into more of the quiet luxury waters rather than the maximalist, joyful wardrobe, that doesn’t mean to say a black look needs to be boring and bland. It can ooze sophistication and is an effortlessly chic option. Its endless wearability can maximise any outfit and is a key player in any capsule wardrobe. Worn in the right way, it can be the perfect option for summer.
Hello! Fashion shares the best ways to style a black this summer:
Keep it simple:
Wednesday Addams is an evergreen style icon, don’t just reserve her for Halloween - take inspo from her and opt for an all-black ensemble. When it comes to summer, swap your winter warmers for spaghetti straps, linen fabrics and floaty maxi dresses, paired with black accessories for a consistent look. This summer, we’re swapping the chunky dad-style sandals for a feminine, strappy version: thank us later when they become a core part of your everyday fit.
Modern tailoring:
Tailoring doesn’t have to be reserved for the winter months, a structured blazer dress or waistcoat and tailored shorts give an instant put-together look. Opting for a lighter fabric like linen as opposed to the normal heavy feel of tailored pieces will give a more fresh, airy summer feel and keep you cool in the heat.
Contrasting textures:
Using contrasting textures and dynamic shapes will boost your look. It will give an elevated, considered feel to your look and is a way to bring more dimension into the dark hue. Don’t be afraid to mix textures either: pairing a black raffia bag with your look will create a contrast to keep it interesting. We're taking our inspo from Hello! Fashion's cover star Amalie Gassmann who perfects an effortless chic look.
Emphasis on accessories:
An alternative way for a contrasting look is to put your emphasis on your accessories. By choosing a look with hardware on it, you can tie it altogether by matching your accessories with it. Xenia Adont gives a great example by opting for a strapless Schiaparelli dress with gold buttons and keeping all her accessories gold for a cohesive finish.
In the details:
If you want to go for an all-black look but you’re not sure where to start, go for a piece that has interesting detailing. Kesewah Aboah gives us a prime example: a mini dress with cut-out tie detailing and puffed sleeves. To finish your look, just pair with black accessories - sunglasses are a must. We love the preppy finish of the simple loafers, but experiment with different shoes depending on the outfit choice.
Incorporate a print:
If an all-black ensemble isn’t for you, fear not: by layering a core black item with a bright print, it’s a way to ease yourself into the trend. Whether it’s a black dress over a printed shirt, or pairing a black midi skirt and accessories with a bright printed top, it allows you to bring out your summer favourites whilst still maintaining the black element.
Add a pop of colour:
Another way of injecting some colour into a black look is by choosing one key tone for your accessories. A subtle way is opting for a sorbet hue, or go all-out with a primary bright. Whether you just do one item as a colour, or go all out and match your bag, shoes and sunnies, you can’t go wrong with black as your core item.
Hello! Fashion shares the best black pieces to shop this season:
How we chose:
- Style and variety: Less of a trend and more of a classic, capsule piece, black has a certain timeless quality. Our selections vary in design but they are united by the fact that they have a certain lasting appeal and can be styled in multiple ways.
- Price: Variety is key, and therefore alongside pieces by some of our favourite designer labels, we've included some stylish picks from the high street if you're looking to save.
Why you should trust me:
I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.