How Duchess Meghan's new fashion range was inspired by her own wardrobe

Royal fans had an exciting Thursday when the Duchess of Sussex launched her own fashion collection in association with the charity Smart Works in London. Meghan's capsule collection – which is available to buy for just two weeks – includes a classic white shirt by Misha Nonoo, tote bag from John Lewis, blazer and trousers by Jigsaw and a black dress from Marks and Spencer.

The workwear range is so Meghan, with all pieces fitting perfectly within the royal's personal style. Since the former actress met Prince Harry, we've seen her step out in many similar outfits – it's pretty evident the collection was inspired by her own wardrobe. She loves a classic trouser or blazer and regularly favours monochrome.

See how Meghan's new collection is similar to her past outfits below…

The tan tote bag

Everyone needs a fabulous handbag and Meghan is known for her stylish bag collection. Her new range includes a cool, tan tote by John Lewis, priced £109. The royal was surely inspired by her own tastes – she has previously carried a lookalike tan bag.

The black dress

Meghan loves wearing the colour black and she's stepped out many times in a chic, dress of the hue. Her new collection features this three-quarter length sleeved dress by Marks and Spencer for £19.50, very similar to some of the Duchess' past outfits.

The white shirt

The wife of Prince Harry often steps out in a crisp white shirt – the piece is her go-to smart-casual look, as we saw when she attended Wimbledon with Duchess Kate. The Smart Set Shirt is a staple in her new range, priced £125 from Misha Nonoo.

The black suit

Nothing says 'I mean business' like a sophisticated black suit, which Meghan is a huge fan of. We've seen her wear a short, tailored blazer with tapered trousers at several events, so we weren't at all surprised to see the two-piece included in her collection. This trouser suit is by Jigsaw; the one-button jacket s £199 and the trousers £120.

