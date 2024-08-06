Meghan Markle’s former stylist shares her very simple but effective beauty secrets

Meghan Markle'sMeghan Markle's former stylist Daniel Martin has recently unveiled the Duchess of Sussex’s beauty secrets, particularly her plump, juicy lips.

In an Instagram video, Daniel shared insights from his preparation of Meghan's look for the Women of Vision Awards in New York last year.

He revealed that he prepped her lips with a Kissu lip mask before simply applying a tint on top. Daniel also used the same lip mask on episode 3 of Harry & Meghan on Netflix.

In the past, Daniel has praised her makeup prowess, especially during their private tour of Nigeria.

He shared with Us Weekly, "I think that's the fun thing when you see her.. It's just her. There's no stylist, there's no hairdresser. She's doing everything herself and she's so good at it."

© Kevin Mazur Meghan mastered the plump lip in this look

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, were in Nigeria to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, enjoying an action-packed tour.

Daniel, who did Meghan's wedding makeup shared, "I feel like when I'm not with her, she has more room to play."

© Getty Images Daniel Martin created Meghan's wedding makeup

While in West Africa, Meghan stunned onlookers with her chic, elegant outfits and glowing makeup. Daniel added, "She's so good at doing her own face, she's her own person. It's so nice."

He further elaborated on Meghan's makeup preferences, noting her love for blush and a strong brow.

© KOLA SULAIMON Meghan did her own make up in Nigeria

"She loves some blush. She loves the cheek. She loves a big brow," he said.

Interestingly, Daniel revealed that Prince Harry prefers when Meghan "wears nothing" in terms of makeup. Despite not working together for nearly two years, Daniel and Meghan "keep in touch all the time."

Discussing their work on Meghan's wedding day in 2018, Daniel reflected on the industry's reaction.

"That was an interesting point in my career because it totally just took," he said. "Instagram makeup had just kind of started. Everybody was kind of doing that Instagram Live [and] was all about a full breakdown. And then the like, big momentous moment of the year: the bride shows up, wearing little to nothing, and I did get dragged."

Daniel emphasized the authenticity of Meghan's look, saying, "They came for me, but at the same time, you got to really see who she was and I think that was the takeaway. It was that you got to see someone for who they are rather than the pomp and circumstance of the actual wedding."