Kim Kardashian just dressed up as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde for Halloween What? Like, it's hard?

Mic drop from Kim Kardashian-West. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star deserves major brownie points for her Halloween 2019 costume. Dressed as Elle Woods from the hit 2001 film Legally Blonde, the 39-year-old can be seen with a skintight pink dress, a pink fluffy pen, a cute puppy in a bag and a pair of pink-tinted sunglasses. She looks incredible.

And that's just the first picture! In more snaps on her Instagram feed, we can see her recreate Elle Woods' Harvard application in the swimming pool on a pink float wearing a sequin bikini alongside a friend.

With a super high ponytail and posing with a V-sign, Kim impersonates Reese Witherspoon's iconic movie character perfectly.

And that's not all! She also filmed an actual Harvard admission essay video just like Elle did in the movie. Those Kardashians don't half take Halloween very seriously. Where do they find the time?

Perhaps Kim will earn herself a role in Legally Blonde 3 which is in the works right now. Although Reese, 43, is keeping all the details pretty quiet, she has recently revealed who she'd like to see return. "I love Jennifer Coolidge and Luke Wilson and Selma Blair and so there's so many great characters that people love," she told ETOnline. "If we end up doing it, hopefully they end up all being there... It's just a development project right now, so we'll see."

We see a Kim cameo in the works, don't you?

If you're thinking this will be Kim's one and only Halloween look, think again. She often takes on lots of different looks for Halloween. Who can forget when she took on the icon that is Cher back in 2018? Or when she transformed into a Victoria's Secret angel alongside all her sisters. Ok Kim, we're waiting for the next one…