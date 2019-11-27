Inside Naomi Campbell's star-studded Fashion for Relief bash

When one of the world's most famous supermodels launches a pop-up store for Fashion Relief you already know it's going to be a star-studded event bursting with all the best in the industry - and of course, Naomi Campbell's launch party did not disappoint. On Tuesday night, HELLO! partied the night away with the 49-year-old to celebrate the launch of her pop-up store at London's Westfield - which officially opens from 27 November - and it sure was a night to remember.

Naomi looked effortlessly chic - as per usual - rocking a pair of dark denim flared jeans rolled up to her ankles to reveal a pair of dazzling silver stilettos. She paired her laid-back glam look with a black sleeveless top with added choker detail - she gave us noughties vibes and we loved it. This weekend we'll be turning up the hems on our jeans and putting our best foot forward, Naomi style!

The bash saw champagne and cocktails a-plenty with a DJ set in-store by Snoochie Shy and Siobhan Bell. Celebrities and influencers a-like shopped 'til they dropped whilst mingling amongst some of the biggest names in fashion. Amongst the stars who attended the bash to support Naomi was Boy George, who came in full glam with striking makeup and of course his signature high-hat, as well as another hat in tow which was signed and donated to the store. Aww!

TV presenter and fashion maven, Laura Whitmore, also turned heads at the London event in a gorgeous polka dot dress from Rag Revolution. The one-sleeved monochrome dress came with a thigh-high split which she paired with a sleek blazer and black boots. The Irish star jazzed up her outfit with a geometric neck scarf and a bright red lip - it's officially red lip season, people!

The high-fashion pop-up will be raising money for education and employability programmes for young people. As this is the supermodel's fourth Fashion for Relief store, it's clear Naomi knows what she's doing. With one-off donations from celebrities such as a rare dress from supermodel Twiggy, a hat from attendee Boy George and items from Naomi's own wardrobe, the list is endless. Designer fans, there's a whole host of covetable designer pieces from the likes of Gucci to Chanel, Victoria Beckham and many more who have donated to keep the money coming in. And the best part? All items will be sold at an accessible price - we'll beat you there!

For more information, visit fashionforrelief.org. You can find Naomi's pop-up shop at London's Westfield shopping centre from 27 November until 8 December 2019.