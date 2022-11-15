Boy George: Inside I'm a Celebrity's addiction battle - including surprise celeb savior

Boy George is entertaining viewers during his time on I'm a Celebrity, taking on some of the Bushtucker trials, including the famous 'eating challenge' alongside former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Boy George has been clashing with the politician during his time, but has formed close bonds with some of the stars including Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver. Outside of the jungle, the Culture Club singer has a very strong bond with Virgin's Sir Richard Branson, and back in 2017 the singer revealed how close he is to the businessman, who helped him during his battles with addiction.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet the line-up for this year's I'm a Celebrity

Following his split from ex-boyfriend Jon Moss, Boy George spiralled into drug addiction. He battled his addiction for decades, but revealed on Piers Morgan's Life Stories back in 2017 that it was Richard who helped him during his darkest days.

"I was really grateful, Richard [Branson] really tried to help me and I'll always thank him for that. It was very sweet of him," he told Piers.

He added: "He took me away from the glare of publicity because obviously there were headlines 'Find him.' There was a hunt and so Richard gave me a safe haven at his house and that enabled me to try and get better but I didn't really realise at the time how long a journey it was going to be."

The singer has been in two Bushtucker trials

The Karma Chameleon singer gave Piers an insight into just how low he felt during his addiction revealing there was a point when he was close to death, he said. "I was so in it that I couldn't have known, didn't know I was an addict, I didn't have no control over what I was doing," said Boy George.

"I was so kind of lost in what was going on that it was impossible for me to have any kind of perspective." He added: "I have been very lucky because I have people that love me, my family have always been amazing, I've put them through a lot."

The singer, whose full name is George Alan O'Dowd, praised his mother in particular. "My mum moved into my house at one point and when I did try to leave the house she would stand in front of the door and cry. I couldn't leave so having her there was a good thing because I couldn't go past her," he said. "I waited until there was an opportunity then I would sneak off. That's what addicts do, we're very conniving."

