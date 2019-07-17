Naomi Campbell's crazy in-flight routine has gone viral and it'll blow your mind If you don't pack your Dettol wipes, you will do from now on…

Naomi Campbell has shown off her impressive in-flight routine in a new YouTube video, and in it, we see her zipping around Nice airport being super relatable buying Haribo sweets, French chocolate and trying on beauty products. So far, so normal. It's only when the 49-year-old supermodel boards the flight to Doha that we see a far more eccentric side.

Once on the flight (after she's taken a photo of the huge engine!) she gets her Louis Vuitton tote and pulls out everything she needs for a comfy flight. From a custom seat cover to a hygiene mask, and her Dettol wipes, it's a lesson in how to fly like a pro.

Dressed in a comfy looking Burberry pyjama set, she starts her routine with what she calls the "best part of the whole thing" - her gloves, which have been carefully ziplocked in a separate part of her tote. She then gets out a pack of Dettol wipes and "cleans everything you touch" and "anything that you put your hands on".

Watch the video below...

VIDEO: Watch Naomi's in-flight routine for every flight she goes on

Move over Mrs Hinch, because Miss Campbell certainly knows what she's doing. She cleans absolutely everything; the business class booth, her tray table, the TV screen, the seatbelt, her window and all the surrounding areas. If she could wipe down her fellow passengers, we're positive she would.

MORE: Naomi Campbell's diet secrets! Plus the workouts the 48-year-old swears by

The model explains: "This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better."

Once clean and tidy, she pulls out a seat cover from her tote. While the one in the video she uses is bright pink, she explains that there are "different colours that make you happy, turquoise, whatever," and adds that she has them hand washed at every hotel she goes to and changes them every week.

We've never done that, but now we're a little bit envious of her pimped up chair. After that, the world-class supermodel pulls out her huge "hydration pack" which is full to the brim with fancy beauty products, and explains she uses three different skincare masks for "hydration".

RELATED: How to sit with your family on a flight WITHOUT having to pay

Lastly, Naomi reveals she sits through the entire flight wearing a hygiene mask, saying: "I will eventually end up sitting like this the whole entire flight.

"No matter what plane you take - private [jet] or commercial - as the plane descends people start coughing and sneezing. And the coughing and sneezing makes me... I just can’t," she tells the camera.

Describing it as her "protection from people’s coughing and sneezing," she continues: "as much as I travel, I should get so much more with colds and stuff and I’m blessed that I don’t. And I really think that this helps me my little routine."