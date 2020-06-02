Anti-racism movement: 5 ways to get involved

Following the devastating death of George Floyd, people across the world have been showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, whether it's via protests or participating in Blackout Tuesday. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at other ways you can advocate for racial equality, from donating money to education.

Holly Willoughby shared this picture as she spoke about anti-racism on Instagram

Discuss it with your children

Holly Willoughby, Victoria Beckham and Reese Witherspoon are just some of the many parents who have taken it upon themselves to educate their children about anti-racism. While mum-of-four Victoria revealed the Beckham family sat down together to read about the issue, Holly shared a poignant quote by Cleo Wade and emphasised the importance of communicating these issues to her children. The This Morning presenter wrote: "It’s hard to know even where to begin with this...for me it’s the responsibility I have as a parent that my children understand the importance of these words said so poignantly by @cleowade ... I know they do already, however these are important conversations to have. Conversations that can never be had and emphasised enough."

Get involved in charity events

Established in 1996, Show Racism the Red Card is the UK’s largest anti-racism educational charity. Although Wear Red Day isn't until 16 October 2020, there are a number of other ways to get involved, including volunteering, fundraising, school workshops and creative competitions for young people.

Donate money

As well as Show Racism the Red Card, there are plenty of organisations that you can support financially in order to join the battle against discrimination. Stop Hate UK's mission is to challenge all forms of hate crime and discrimination and provides support for victims, witnesses and third parties. Meanwhile, Black Lives Matter - which was founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murderer - is an international organisation that aims to eradicate white supremacy and prevent violence against black communities.

Be savvy about where you shop

Urban Decay, H&M and ASOS are among the fashion and beauty brands that have announced they are donating to Black Lives Matter. If you are planning to do some online shopping, make a conscious effort to choose one of the brands that have shown support to protestors and are using their influence for good.

Educate yourself

It sounds so simple but sometimes getting your hands on some useful resources is the best place to start. To help, we've rounded up some books you can read on the topic (by no means is this a complete list):

The Autobiography of Malcolm X by Alex Haley and Malcom X

The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander

White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide by Carol Anderson

So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo

Black, Listed by Jeffrey Boakye

How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi

Films, series and documentaries you can watch:

Hidden Figures is a film about three African American mathematicians working at NASA

Just Mercy is a film that follows civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson’s work on death row

Becoming is a Netflix documentary on Michelle Obama's book tour

13th is a Netflix documentary that explores racial inequality in the US criminal justice system

Dear White People is a Netflix series following a group of students of colour at Winchester University, a predominantly white college

Follow people on social media

Many famous faces have used social media as a platform to voice their support for anti-racism, but there are several more people and organisations you can follow. Here are just a few:

Sign petitions

The #JusticeForFloyd petition aims to bring justice to the four officers involved in the death of George Floyd, and it has almost reached its goal of four million signatures. But there are also several other petitions that you can add your name to, including NAACP We Are Done Dying campaign, Fight for Breonna Taylor and Justice for Ahmaud Arbery.

