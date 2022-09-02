12 Black-owned brands to shop for Black Pound Day, from fashion to home decor

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're looking to support Black-owned businesses, one great way to to do so is to shop Black owned and founded brands on Black Pound Day, held the Saturday of every month – the next one on 3 September 2022 – and we've decided to share some of our favourites.

There are so many great fashion and beauty brands, as well as designers, out there to discover, whether you're a fan of Etsy and indie designers, or love a great Black-owned brand at bigger retailers like John Lewis, Net-a-Porter or Amazon.

So high-end luxury buy, or something simple and sweet, there's a Black-owned brand you can support while also adding something fabulous and unique to your beauty haul or wardrobe.

YAA YAA LONDON agate and 24k gold-plated brass ring, £39, Wolf & Badger

We've put together an edit of our favourites, including royal approved designers that count Meghan Markle as a fan.

What is Black Pound Day?

The #BlackLivesMatter movement shines a light on racial prejudice and inequality and demonstrates that it is up to us to make sure the work of promoting change and dismantling systematic racism continues. One great initiative is Black Pound Day.

MIND THE CORK Abeeku cork planter, £35, Etsy

The campaign hopes to motivate UK shoppers to, at least one day per month, buy from Black-owned businesses, both locally and online to help make the retail economy fairer and more diverse.

When is Black Pound Day 2022?

The Black Pound Day initiative began in June 2020 and is held on the first day Saturday of the month. The next one is 3 September – just in time for back to school and autumn fashion.

EDEN BODYWORKS Jojoba Monoi Deep Conditioner, £15.19, Amazon

Keep reading for a list for our edit of fantastic brands to support, and visit the official Black Pound Day website for a comprehensive list across all sectors.

Black Pound Day 2022: Independent Black designers on Wolf & Badger

Wolf & Badger is one of our go-to places to shop for independent labels, and it's an amazing place to discover Black designers and Black-owned brands, from fashion to jewelry and more.

N'DAMUS LONDON leather saddle bag, £105, Wolf & Badger

Black-owned Etsy shops for Black Pound Day 2022

Etsy has a special storefront for Black-owned shops, making it easy to buy handmade and unique gifts while supporting Black Pound Day.

KINGSLEY LEATHER personalised leather cufflinks, £50, Etsy

Black Pound Day 2022: More brands to shop

You can find some seriously chic Black owned fashion brands everywhere from ASOS to Net-a-Porter... including some Meghan Markle favourites.

WALES BONNER

When the Duchess of Sussex introduced baby Archie Harrison in 2019, she wore a very special look for her little boy's big debut – a belted trench dress that was the work of designer and artist Grace Wales Bonner. The designer's eponymous brand Wales Bonner is available from a number of retailers, including Matches, SSENSE and Net-a-porter, and she even has a cool sportswear collab with Adidas.

KEMI TELFORD

Nigeria-born Kemi Telford arrived in Britain in 1996 and studied law and worked as a credit risk analyst before giving up her career when her first daughter was born in 2007 to become a stay-at-home mum. She wanted to make a reality of her childhood dream - of owning a shop from which she could sell beautiful clothes to women. Her colourful designs - which include skirts, dresses and wide leg trousers - have Nigerian influences with a twist, and have earned her rave reviews on her own website, kemitelford.com. Her creations have also earned her a prime spot at John Lewis. Says Kemi: "They are more than just stylish clothes; they are loud, bold and tell the whole world, 'Look at me, I am fabulous.'." We 100 percent agree!

NUBIAN SKIN

We all need a piece of skin-toned underwear in our wardrobe, but until recently it was impossible to find designs that matched any skin tone apart from peach. Nubian Skin founder Ade Hassan set out to change this and the result is a range of carefully edited lingerie for women of colour. Now you can find Nubian Skin at shops like John Lewis and, starting Autumn/Winter 2022, Matches Fashion.

FENTY BEAUTY

Exclusive drop box, (£‌145 value), £‌44, Fenty Beauty

Robyn Rihanna Fenty's love affair with makeup dates back to her days as a little girl in Barbados transfixed by her mother's lipstick. The first time she experienced makeup for herself, she never looked back. After her rise to fame, Rihanna was inspired to create Fenty Beauty after seeing a void in the industry for products that performed across all skin types and tones.

ANITA GRANT

Neroli rose dry oil spray, £22.95, Anita Grant

Anita Grant started out experimenting with natural products in her kitchen in 2005. Today her award-winning range of natural and organic products includes everything from luscious body and face oils and hair care products. All are cruelty-free, handmade, fresh, to order in the UK and made with ingredients she sources directly from fair trade farming communities.

VICTOR GLEMAUD

Duchess Meghan revealed another one of her favourite designers in a video interview from her Los Angeles home in autumn 2020, wearing a daring cut-out look by Victor Glemaud. Meghan's top is sold out but you can still pick up the brand on Shopbop.

TOVE STUDIO

London-based duo Camille Perry and Holly Wright worked together at Top Shop before deciding to branch out on their own, pooling their 15 years of fashion experience. Their range of timeless dresses and tops are extremely covetable indeed.

CULTUREVILLE

Nigerian sisters Ronke and Adeola Jane left their high powered jobs in law and IT and launched Cultureville to share the beauty of African print with the world. Their stunning collection of clothes and accessories – which include gorgeous headbands, wraps, fans and masks – cater for men, women, and kids. The duo source their prints directly from West Africa, where they work with local suppliers, tailors and artisans.

How can I further support Black Pound Day?

You can lend your support to Black Pound Day by shopping from black-owned businesses and brands, and recommending them to your friends and posting them on social media, tagging black-owned businesses and using the hashtag #BlackPoundDay. If you want to go the extra mile you can take part in the #BlackPoundDayChallenge by creating a video for your social channels explaining exactly how you’ll be supporting Black Pound Day.

And after you’ve made your purchases you can upload your receipt to the official website to help calculate the total spending power of Black Pound Day.

