15 diverse children's books that your kids need, NOW Add these books to your child's bookshelf, pronto

It's never too early to start talking to your kids about race, diversity and acceptance - in fact, the time is NOW, whatever their age. Tackling such important and complex subjects might feel overwhelming, but one of the best ways is through books. They're a fun way to introduce these important topics to kids and a great way to start conversations. There are now, thankfully, more and more diverse children's books for you to choose from, covering race, religion, inclusivity, tolerance and empathy. We've picked 15 of the best diverse children's books to help spark those important conversations with your kids.

Skin Again offers a gentle way to introduce young children to race and identity with poetic verse and simple pictures.

Skin Again by Bell Hooks, £8.67, Amazon

With a focus on female friendships, empathy and acceptance, The Girls follows four diverse girls who become best friends, and the women they grow up to be.

The Girls by Lauren Ace, £5.94, Amazon

Children in Our World: Racism and Intolerance is a beautiful picture book exploring what racism and intolerance are, and how they affect children all over the world. Definitely one for the family to read together.

Children in Our World: Racism and Intolerance by Louise Spilsbury, £7.98, Amazon

Aside from the bright, colourful and downright gorgeous illustrations, Love Makes a Family deserves a place on every kid’s bookshelf for it’s simple metaphors highlighting that love is love, whatever the family structure.

Love Makes A Family by Sophie Beer, £8.55, Amazon

Proving you're never too young to stand up and make a difference, this inspirational book covers nine-year-old Audrey Faye Hendricks' role in the American Civil Rights Movement in the sixties.

The Youngest Marcher: The Story of Audrey Faye Hendricks by Cynthia Levinson, £13.94, Amazon

One of the best books to teach children how to embrace their similarities and differences with its punchy prose and fun illustrations is The Same But Different Too.

The Same But Different Too by Karl Newson, £6.99, Foyles

A warm and tender tale of a mother and daughter rushing around on a Saturday, but nothing goes to plan – until the daughter reminds her mum that the most important thing about their day is sharing and spending time together.

Saturday by Oge Mora, £12.43, Amazon

Hats of Faith will help to open up the discussion of faith and religion; this book celebrates the shared custom of head coverings.

Hats of Faith by Medeia Cohen, £6.99, Amazon

Philly & Friends: Who Do I See In The Mirror? gently empowers the reader, teaching kids to embrace their beauty and others, both inside and out.

Philly & Friends: Who Do I See In The Mirror? by Vese Aghoghovbia Aladewolu, £9.99, Amazon

Bold art and playful yet thoughtful text introduce the reader to the concept and power of antiracism in this much-anticipated board book.

Antiracist Baby by Ibram X. Kendi, £5.29, Amazon

Kids all over the world are laughing, crying, playing and learning - Whoever You Are celebrates that they might not all look the same, but they're alike in many ways.

Whoever You Are By Mem Fox, £3.89, Amazon

Babies will love the colourful illustrations and short, fun words in this board book set, celebrating a diverse line-up of amazing women throughout history, including Rosa Parks, Indira Gandhi and Frida Khalo.

Little Feminist Board Book Set by Emily Kleinman, £11.24, Wordery

Olympic medallist Ibtihaj Muhammad’s debut children's book is an uplifting, universal story of new experiences, the bond between siblings and of being strong and proud of who you are.

The Proudest Blue by Ibtihaj Muhammad, £6.55, WHSmith

This colourful celebration of individuality and gender fluidity is full of warmth and acceptance. You'll love the illustrations as much as your child, too.

Julian is a Mermaid by Jessica Love, £5.99, Amazon

All Are Welcome follows a group of children at school, who are all welcomed with open arms and learn from each other and their differences.

All Are Welcome by Alexandra Penfold, £6.99, Waterstones

